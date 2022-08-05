Heights street-style taco shop unfolds second location in south Houston suburb

A popular Heights restaurant is coming to Webster. The Taco Stand will bring its street-style tacos and canned cocktails to the southern suburb.

Located in the Eastfield at Baybrook development, a H-E-B anchored shopping center at the corner of El Dorado Blvd. and I-45, the new Taco Stand will be located less than two miles from the Baybrook Mall location of The Burger Joint, its burger-obsessed sibling. Construction will begin soon, with an opening expected next year. Like the original location that opened in the Heights in 2021, the new Taco Stand will offer both dine-in and drive-thru ordering.

Founded by restaurateur Shawn Bermudez and chef Matthew Pak, the Taco stand serves street-style tacos with a range of fillings that include meaty options such as pastor, carnitas, carne asada, and barbacoa, as well as shrimp, fish, and a number of vegan and vegetarian choices. They're wrapped in housemade corn or flour tortillas and paired with five different salsas: everything from a mild red table salsa to a smokey chile de arbol and fiery jalapeño and habanero-based options.

“Over [at The Burger Joint], the main concept was going back to classic burgers,” Bermudez told CultureMap in 2021. “Over here, we’re going back to classic street tacos — nothing crazy, just solid, traditional tacos.”

In addition to its lunch and dinner options, the Taco Stand serves breakfast tacos daily. All of its taco fillings are also available as a burrito, quesadilla, or bowl.

Bermudez tasked Present Company beverage director Rex Nielsen with developing The Taco Stand’s frozen margaritas and canned cocktails, all of which use 100-percent blue agave tequila. Other beverage choices include agua frescas, Mexican and domestic beers, and sodas.

Pak, who lives in nearby Friendswood, has high hopes for the new location's prospects based on the response to the Burger Joint's arrival late last year.

“I hope that the Taco Stand is received just as well as The Burger Joint has been, it being our first venture outside the city," he said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more grateful for the warm welcoming we’ve had from the community.”