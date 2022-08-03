Piping-hot pizzeria slinging signature, flavorful pies heats up Medical Center with sixth Houston location

Medical center workers, patients, and their families will soon have a fresh new alternative to hospital cafeterias. Dallas-based Zalat Pizza will open its sixth Houston-area location near the Medical Center on Tuesday, August 9 (2303 W. Holcombe Blvd).

Founded by native Houstonian and University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pepperoni Masterclass (all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, chopped garlic).

In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.

The restaurant takes pride in taking care of its employees, which it calls Zealots. They receive full benefits, including participating in a 401k. After a year with the company, employees are eligible for equity — and a special Zalat tattoo.

“It’s exciting to see Houstonians embrace us so wholeheartedly and truly understand Zalat’s concept and mission," Nguyen said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be opening a location in the world-famous Houston Medical Center. Our pizzas have always been especially appreciated by hospital and medical personnel because of our late-night hours, and we’re thrilled to serve them when most restaurants are closed.”

As he notes, the restaurant stays open late — until midnight Monday - Wednesday, 2 am on Thursday, and 4 am Friday and Saturday — which should enhance its appeal with both overnight workers and Rice students with late-night cravings.

Diners may use the Zalat website to order takeout or delivery. It is also available via third-party delivery apps.

The new location joins outposts in Midtown, the Heights, Washington Avenue, The Woodlands/Shenandoah, and Tanglewood. It opens at 11 am daily.