New Southern-inspired restaurant serves up vibe dining to the Galleria area

A high-energy restaurant serving Southern-inspired fare is coming to the Galleria area. Doves will open this fall in the former Simple Space events venue at 5524 Richmond Ave.

Led by business partners Touché Harvey and Frederick Wilson of the newly formed HW Hospitality Group, Doves describes itself as a "vibe dining venue" — a catch-all term for restaurants that typically incorporate nightclub elements such as DJs and bottle service — in a luxurious setting. As illustrated in the video below, the restaurant's design will include two private dining room, a spacious patio with seating for 30, and marble details throughout.

To bring Doves to life, Harvey and Wilson have recruited chef Tiffani Janelle to design the menu. Known for her vibrant social media presence and her work as a private chef for a roster of clients that includes athletes and celebrities, Janelle will create the dishes that will be executed by an all-female culinary team.

“Chef Tiffani Janelle has designed an amazing menu that brings a refreshing level of upscale comfort and a Southern sophistication that’s quite unlike anything else in the city,” Wilson said. “We are really proud of our entire team who has been working tirelessly on every detail to capture the essence of our vision for Doves and we can’t wait to share what we are creating here with the community.”

Janelle's menu will utilize luxurious ingredients such as Prime beef and fresh seafood. Look for dishes such as Southern grit cakes with short rib marmalade, shrimp cocktail with mango-habanero sauce, and catfish with Creole beurre blanc. Craft cocktails and wine will form the bulk of the beverage offerings.

"We are very excited to bring this amazing new culinary experience to the dining scene in Houston,” Harvey added. “We’ve set the bar high, and we think Houston is going to love the whole vibe and experience of Doves, from the rich, distinctive ambiance, and premium beverage program, to the bold, exquisite flavors created by our team of female culinary phenoms.”