Decadent Montrose dessert palace will relocate after 20 years of dishing out chocolate treats

Montrose's favorite destination for all things chocolate will temporarily close this weekend. The Chocolate Bar will close its location at 1835 W Alabama St. on Sunday, August 1.

Known for its chocolate creations in all shapes and sizes as well as cakes, cookies, ice cream, and more, The Chocolate Bar has occupied its current location for 20 years. Thankfully, the sweet shop isn't abandoning the neighborhood; it will announce a new Montrose outpost — as well as plans to expand to other parts of Houston — in the "months to come," per a press release.

To thank customers for their years of loyal patronage, ice cream scoops will be buy-one-get-one-free from noon-8 pm on Thursday, July 29. Choose from 25 flavors ranging from Brownie Supreme to Junkyard.

Of course, we humbly recommend trying Ken Hoffman’s Totally Nuts (milk chocolate ice cream with three types of chocolate candy and five kinds of nuts), which was created by our columnist. "There are so many add-ins, the ice cream is merely spackling to hold the candy and nuts together," Hoffman wrote in 2018.

After the closure, Chocolate Bar fans will still be able to satisfy their cravings at the company's Rice Village location (2521 University Blvd.).