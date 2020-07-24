Science-minded coffee shop brews up new location in historic Montrose building

Sugar Land's best coffee shop will open a second location inside the Loop. BlendIn Coffee Club has leased a space at 3201 Allen Parkway, the historic Star Engraving Building that until recently had been home to Stages Repertory Theatre.

The coffee shop will occupy 1,500 square feet next to the building's lobby that's outfitted with custom skylights and original casement-style steel windows, according to an announcement from developer Radom Capital (Heights Mercantile, The Montrose Collective). Radom Capital's renovations to the property are ongoing with BlendIn expected to open by the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to bring our craft coffee and seasonal pastries to this historic building inside Houston’s Inner Loop,” said Weihong Zhang, who founded BlendIn with his wife, Xuan Zhou. “3201 Allen’s central location and elevated aesthetic is the perfect place to showcase our tree-to-cup approach and variety of offerings.”

With a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Kansas State University, Zhang brings a scientist's discipline to BlendIn's coffees. All of the beans used for its brews are roasted in house. Additionally, customers may choose which brewing method BlendIn's baristas use to prepare their cup, whether that's a pourover, French press, Chemex, etc.

BlendIn serves all the usual espresso beverages alongside pastries and tea, but it sets itself apart with premium, single-origin coffees it sources from countries around the world. True coffee fanatics can take classes at the shop where they learn brewing methods and other professional techniques.

"The historic attributes of the 100+ year-old building will contrast nicely with BlendIn Coffee’s contemporary and polished café buildout," Radom Capital vice president Barton Kelly said. "We are thrilled to bring BlendIn to the area and to activate the building with an award-winning coffee shop.”

Adding BlendIn is just one component of Radom Capital's transformation of the historic property. The developer has also signed leases with "a confidential technology firm and a major state university." The property, which is located near the intersection of Allen Parkway and Waugh Dr., also features private outdoor patios and plenty of parking, courtesy of a 300-space garage it shares with Stages.

To assist with the project, Radom recruited architecture firm architect Perkins + Will and landscape architect SWA Group. Houston architecture firm Perrin Projects is designing the project’s interiors.

“We tasked our talented design team with preserving the soul of the historic buildings, while establishing a modern environment reflective of our tenants’ brands," Radom Capital managing principal Steve Radom added. "Our collective teams have worked together to create a destination that enhances creativity and emphasizes wellness.”