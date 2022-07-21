The dish on a new Thai tapas restaurant, plus best hacks for Houston Restaurant Weeks

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," co-host Felice Sloan joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the week in food news. They begin their conversation with thoughts on The Preserve at Eculent, a new tapas restaurant that will unite Street to Kitchen chef Benchawan Painter with Eculent's David Skinner.

Sandler notes that the two chefs have formed a friendship based on respect for each other's work and a shared interest in preservation techniques. Although she hasn't been to Eculent for its elevated tasting menu, Sloan says she expects to visit the new establishment once it opens later this year.

Next, they discuss the recent closure of James Coney Island's last Inner Loop location on Shepherd Drive. It serves as a jumping off point for the overall state of JCI and what the restaurant could do to remain relevant.

They conclude the segment with some thoughts on Chefs for Farmers, the Dallas-based food event that's making its Houston debut in October. With a star-studded lineup and the opportunity to sample dishes from some of the year's most eagerly anticipated new restaurants, they suggest diners purchase tickets.

In the restaurant of the week segment, they duo share first impressions of Blue Sushi Sake Grill, a Japanese restaurant that recently opened in the Heights M-K-T development. Sandler notes that the extensive menu of rolls and fusion-style dishes will give the restaurant mass appeal, while Sloan touts the eclectic decor as an ideal environment for a date night. The episode concludes with some strategies for navigating the Houston Restaurant Weeks lineup.

