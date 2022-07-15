Houston Restaurant Weeks reveals highly anticipated partial list of participating eateries

Houstonians ready to dine out and do good can now plan accordingly, thanks to Houston's most popular charity dining event.

Houston Restaurant Weeks revealed a partial list of menus of participating restaurants on Friday, July 15. More restaurants and menus will be added to the official website through August 1, the organization announced. This year, more than 250 restaurants are expected to participate.

The always-buzzy dining event will follow its usual schedule — August 1 through Labor Day weekend (Monday, September 5). That means Houstonians will have 36 days to dine out and do good.

Founded by media personality Cleverley Stone, Houston Restaurant Weeks offers diners two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe menus at set price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Over 200 restaurants from across the Houston area participate in the event, which raises money for the Houston Food Bank.

Stone, who passed away in 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer, liked to characterize Houston Restaurant Weeks as a "win, win, win" for customers, businesses, and the non-profit. Diners get a good meal at a discounted price. Restaurants turned a historically slow time of year into a busy one, and the food bank receives much-needed funds to aid needy Houstonians.

Now administered by Stone's daughter, Katie Stone Cappuccio under the auspices of the non-profit Cleverley Stone Foundation, HRW has announced new price points for its prix fixe menus.

Instead of last year's $35 and $49 dinner menus and $20 lunch and brunch menus, diners will have the options of $39 and $55 dinners and $25 for lunch or brunch.

Restaurants will donate $1 more to the Houston Food Bank at each price point than they did in 2021: $2 per $25 meal, $4 per $39 meal, and $6 per $55. The price increases reflect the higher costs restaurateurs are paying for labor and ingredients than in prior years, as CultureMap previously reported.

Held during the Delta wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, HRW raised $933,820 in 2021. Overall, the event has contributed $17.6 million to the food bank since 2003. Last year, the top donating restaurants including B&B Butchers, Brennan's of Houston, Eddie V's, and Traveler's Table.

Along with new price points, Houston Restaurant Weeks also announced that Houston-based construction firm Tellepsen will be one of the event's sponsors. The firm is a longtime supporter of the Houston Food Bank.

This story is an update to CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler's original reporting.