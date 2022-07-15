Cinn-fully vegan and allergy-friendly cinnamon roll shop rises in Uptown

Health-conscious foodies or those with food allergies who’ve longed for the zing of a sweet cinnamon roll are in luck. Cinnaholic, the plant-based cinnamon roll/dessert national chain, will open its newest location in Uptown, the company announced.

Cinnaholic — Uptown will open in the Galleria-area Sage Plaza Center on Friday, July 29. To heat things up, the new Uptown locale will host a grand opening party from 10 am to 2 pm on opening day (July 29). For that day only, each guest can nab a cinnamon roll of their choice for $2 (limit one per customer).

This new Uptown location joins several stores in the Houston area, including, most recently, Spring and Woodlands. A CityCentre store is slated to open later this month, with plans for a Sugar Land location also in the works. The brand, which is based in Atlanta, has been rising in popularity of late, with 70 locations nationwide and Canada, and Canada, more than 30 in development, and 50 more locations anticipated for 2023, per press materials.

For the uninitiated, all Cinnaholic products are 100-percent vegan, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, cholesterol-free, and are allergen-friendly. Notably, the only guaranteed gluten-free item on the menu is the Dole Whip, the brand’s soft serve that is also dairy-free.

The popular cinnamon rolls are customizable with more than 20 frosting flavors and 20 topping choices. Cinnaholic’s most popular cinnamon roll flavors include:

Old Skool – classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting

Cookie Monster – cream cheese frosting, cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce

Caramel Apple Pie – caramel frosting, homemade pie crumble, fresh apples, caramel sauce

Campfire S’mores – marshmallow frosting, graham cookies, marshmallows, chocolate sauce

For those looking for party trays and more the Uptown store will offer catering and large-size ordering as well for events, meetings, and more, according to a press release.

Each Cinnaholic franchise is locally owned and operated; Douglas and Maggie Spigolon, a Brazilian couple who both have a background in engineering and have worked at their family’s restaurants, will operate the Uptown store.

“Though native to Brazil, we have been living in Houston for almost two years, and seeing all the amazing changes to the city has been exciting to watch,” said Maggie Spigolon, in a statement. “Opening Cinnaholic helps us to be part of this community as local business owners, and bring the best cinnamon rolls to H-Town!”

Sweet-toothed locals can follow the Uptown location’s developments on the store’s Facebook page, on Instagram (check out @cinnaholic.houstonuptown), or online.

-----

Cinnaholic – Uptown; 5161 San Felipe Street, Suite 180; Hours are Sunday through Thursday 10 am-9 pm, and Friday and Saturday 10 am to 10 pm. For more information, call (346) 319-5896 or visit Cinnaholic online.