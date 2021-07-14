Home » Restaurants + Bars
a peaceful patio bar

Chef trio unites for Midtown patio bar serving fancy po' boys and frozen cocktails

Chef trio unites for Midtown bar with fancy po' boys and frozen drinks

By
Winnie's Peacemaker po boy
The classic Peacemaker po' boy. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Winnie's Mississippi beef debries po boy and kiwi hand grenade highball
Mississippi beef debris and kiwi hand grenade highball. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Winnie's frozen raspberry Negroni and pink peppercorn lemon pepper wings
Lemon pepper chicken wings with a frozen raspberry Negroni. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Winnie's Sherry Smash and muffuletta chop salad
Sherry smash and muffuletta chop salad. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Winnie's Peacemaker po boy
Winnie's Mississippi beef debries po boy and kiwi hand grenade highball
Winnie's frozen raspberry Negroni and pink peppercorn lemon pepper wings
Winnie's Sherry Smash and muffuletta chop salad

Three chefs and former colleagues are reuniting to open Midtown's newest patio bar. Johnny's Gold Brick owner Benjy Mason (formerly a chef at Down House) has teamed up with former Bernadine's chefs Graham Laborde and Chris Roy to open Winnie's later this fall.

Located in the former Natachee's space in the Mid-Main development, Winnie's will offer a modern, cocktail-forward take on a classic po' boy shop. The project evolved out of the Peace Maker pop-up the trio launched last year.

“We knew we wanted to do something fun and unique,” Laborde said in a statement. "We’ve done fine dining, but we really love sandwiches and frozen drinks. This bar
grew out of things that we truly love, hanging out, arguing about sandwiches, and drinking tasty beverages.”

Those arguments led to an eclectic lineup of eight sandwiches. Naturally, the Peace Maker, a combination of fried shrimp and fried oysters, will be available. Another option will be the Mississippi Beef Debris po' boy with with braised beef, pepperoncinis, beer queso, roasted carrot ranch dressing, and Cool Ranch Doritos.

The menu will also feature shareable snacks such as pink peppercorn lemon pepper chicken wings, salads such as the Muffaletta Chop Salad, and oysters — raw and roasted. The menu will be served from lunch to late night for dine-in, to-go, or delivery via third party apps.

Johnny's bartender Garrett Lendermann developed a cocktail menu of frozen, draft, and traditional sips that aim to be refreshing. Options include a cafe su da take on a frozen Irish coffee, a hurricane soda highball, a Sherry smash, and a frozen raspberry Negroni.

“We see this bar as following in Johnny’s footsteps and being a neighborhood gathering spot for all the people who live nearby and we really wanted to take advantage of the amazing patio for people who want to get a drink and a snack in the afternoon,” Mason said.

Design elements will include exposed wood ceilings and two new bay windows that will let in more natural light. The bar top and back bar are being made by local sculptor Patrick Renner out of reclaimed wood.

Read These Next
Joey restaurant interior
Cool Canadian-based restaurant heads to Galleria with large patio
Post Oak Plaza
Posh Post Oak destination announces major renovations and makeover
Post Houston Post Market construction photo
Downtown's newest food hall reveals 11 global concepts + local faves