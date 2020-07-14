Texas-German restaurant/beer garden reopens with refreshing new look

The German restaurant that launched a local mini-chain has reopened its doors. King's Biergarten resumes service today (Tuesday, July 14) after a four-month hiatus that allowed the restaurant time to undergo a comprehensive set of renovations.

King's founder Hans Sitter delivered on the promises he made to refresh the nine-year-old restaurant. Changes include a new seating on the interior and patio, new paint inside and out, an increase to 36 beer taps, and a freshly paved parking lot.

"The easy choice would have been to give up," Sitter said in a statement. We want to honor and support our community by providing jobs and providing our customers that unique, uplifting experience and escape from the outside world.”

Interior changes include a new, European-inspired moss wall at the entrance and photographs that honor the restaurant's history. King's fans will be relieved to see the restaurant retains its kitschy charm courtesy of murals that honor Sitter's Austrian heritage.

On the menu, King's favorites like mesquite-smoked chicken wings, sausages, and the signature pork shank remain, but they're joined by a host of new options. For example, the restaurant's traditional schnitzel now comes with optional toppings such as pizza (marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni), Cajun (crawfish etouffee), or BBQ (pulled pork, mashed potatoes, cheddar). Other new dishes include pulled pork stuffed jalapeños, meatloaf (made with akaushi beef), and a selection of four gourmet hot dogs.

Expanding to 36 beer taps allows King's Biergarten to follow the lead of its sister King's Bierhaus locations by mixing German favorites with a rotating selection of Texas craft brews. New cocktail offerings see the restaurant putting its spin on classics like the margarita, Old Fashioned, and gin and tonic.

King’s Biergarten is located at 1329 E. Broadway St. in Pearland, and its hours of operation are 4 - 9 pm Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 am - 10 pm Friday and Saturday, and 11 am - 9 pm on Sunday.