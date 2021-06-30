Buzzy Oregon-based coffee bar brews up third Houston-area location

Houstonians who can’t get enough java now have yet another percolating option. Black Rock Coffee Bar, widely popular in its home state of Oregon, will open its third Houston-area outpost in mid-July.

This new Black Rock Coffee bar will be nestled in booming and bustling Webster on 702 Bay Area Blvd. — at the intersection of Bay Area Boulevard and Texas Avenue at Baybrook Mall, per the company.

Coffee lovers can expect Black Rock’s signature modern design, premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and even flavorful energy drinks (we’re guessing the NASA crowd will appreciate those).

“We’ve just started building Black Rock's presence in Texas and we are thrilled to open a third store in the Houston area,” said Jeff Hernandez, co-founder of Black Rock Coffee Bar, in a statement.

“Texas is a terrific market for us because of the culture, which has a deep desire to care for your neighbors and kids. That aligns with Black Rock's belief in community.”

Locals can find other Black Rock locations at Katy Parkway in Katy and City Square West in Houston.

The new Webster store makes a total of seven Texas stories in the Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth area. As CultureMap’s Teresa Gubbins reported, Black Rock has just expanded to Dallas-Fort Worth, starting with two locations, specifically Southlake and Sachse.

Launched in 2008, Black Rock currently boasts 79 locations in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. In a press release, the company notes that it prides itself on “providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.”

