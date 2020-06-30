15 hot Houston restaurants serve up Fourth of July feasts to-go

The Fourth of July isn’t a restaurant holiday. Like Memorial Day, Independence Day is best celebrated by staying home and firing up the grill.

Usually, celebrating America’s independence might involve going to watch fireworks, but this year that means watching Houston’s annual Freedom Over Texas celebration on TV.

Thankfully, Houston’s restaurants are here to help with a number of options for those who want to dine at home. Our roundup includes both prepared, ready-to-eat items and some DIY meal kits.

El Topo

The restaurant’s carnitas pack features pork shoulder that’s brined in adobo before being fried twice, plus street corn, pinwheel duros, queso, four different sauces, and a 12-pack of housemade corn tortillas. To order, call 832-795-7251.

Fajitas A Go Go

The restaurant’s DIY Fourth of July Grill Pack contains all of the ingredients necessary to make fajitas at home, including 2-pounds of angus sirloin flap steak, 1-pound each of shrimp and boar sausage, all the relevant trimmings, and chips with queso and guacamole. It also includes a copy of the book Serial Griller that features the restaurant’s recipes and a liter of margarita mix. Available from July 1 - 8 for $100.

Feges BBQ

The barbecue joint will have two specials for the weekend: half smoked brisket (3-5 pounds, $50) and a dozen wings with choice of sauce ($15). Pickup at either their location in Greenway Plaza from July 1-3 or on July 4 at the Urban Harvest Farmers Market.

Jonathan’s the Rub

Both locations of the Memorial-area favorite will be serving two chicken dinners beginning at 5 pm on July 4: fried or barbecued (both served with mashed potatoes and cole slaw) for $17.76 each. Add watermelon salad for $4.

Loch Bar

River Oaks District’s upscale seafood tavern is offering a whole fried chicken with a side plus a bottle of champagne for $115. To order, call 832-430-6601.

Moxie’s

The Galleria-area sports bar is offering a burger kit that includes 10 certified angus beef burger patties, 10 brioche buns, and all of the trimmings (lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, sliced dill pickle and Moxie’s burger sauce). Order 24 hours in advance, $75.

Phat Eatery

The Malaysian restaurant in Katy will feature its rendang curry beef ribs starting July 1. Available for $35, they’re served with potato and steamed rice. To-go and delivery only.

Southside Flying Pizza

The Austin-based pizzeria celebrates the Fourth with a special “red, white, and blue” pizza that’s topped with tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, and savory sausage. Available for pick-up or delivery ($15).

Sweet Tea Supper Club

Chefs Dawn Burrell (Kulture) and Dominick Lee (formerly of Poitín) have created a barbecue-themed menu that features sweet tea-brined BBQ chicken, confit pork ribs, creole mac & cheese, plum hand cobbler, and more. Order online for pickup Saturday between 12 and 6 pm at Broham Grocer/Restaurant Indigo.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

The South Texas-inspired restaurant’s 4th of July Picnic Pack includes mesquite-grilled whole chicken, mesquite-grilled baby back ribs, potato salad, Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, corn tortillas, sopapillas and chips and salsa. Available for two or four people for $27.50 or $55 plus tax and gratuity.

Underbelly Hospitality

Chris Shepherd’s restaurants have a variety of options for those looking to celebrate the fourth.

Georgia James chef de cuisine Greg Peters will host a cooking class featuring beer can chicken and Shepherd’s signature bacon sausage ($175, feeds four).

chef de cuisine Greg Peters will host a cooking class featuring beer can chicken and Shepherd’s signature bacon sausage ($175, feeds four). One Fifth Mediterranean has a grill kit that includes hummus, pita, vegetables, four flat iron kebabs, four merguez kebabs, and dessert ($160, feeds four).

has a grill kit that includes hummus, pita, vegetables, four flat iron kebabs, four merguez kebabs, and dessert ($160, feeds four). UB Preserv will feature a special menu that incudes whole racks of char siu pork ribs, pork belly kimchi fried rice, and wok-fried collard green egg rolls.

Weights + Measures

The Midtown restaurant’s 4th of July party park comes with fried chicken, corn on the cob, cole slaw, and a freshly baked loaf of bread. To order, call 713-654-1970.