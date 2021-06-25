2 posh Post Oaks restaurants announce triumphant return after fire

One of Houston’s hottest restaurants is making a triumphant return after a near catastrophe.

After a serious fire caused the immediate closure of The Annie Café & Bar and posh Turner’s on May 18, owner Ben Berg has announced that both will reopen for dinner service at 4 pm Saturday, June 26.

Given the expected demand, reservations are recommended for both restaurants. (Those interested should call The Annie at 713-804-1800 or Turner’s at 713-804-1212 or visit OpenTable).

At the swanky and clubby Turner’s, pianist Barry Sames will tickle the ivories from 6-9pm and Barry Sames and singer Kim Prevost will croon for diners from 9:30 pm-12:30 am.

As CultureMap previously reported, no one was hurt by the May 18 blaze, and neither restaurant suffered fire or smoke damage. However, both properties, which are located on the first and second floor of the same space at 1800 Post Oak Blvd., suffered extensive water damage.

Berg purchased Café Annie in 2019 and reopened it later that year as The Annie Café & Bar after an extensive remodel. Turner's, a decadent supper club styled after New York’s Polo Bar, opened last year in a downstairs space created by The Annie's renovations.

James Beard Award winner Robert Del Grande serves as chef-partner for both restaurants.

-----

Eric Sandler contributed to this article.