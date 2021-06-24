Buzzy NYC bakery pops up in Houston with limited-time-only sweet treats

Houstonians are about to get a taste of one of the country's most talked-about bakeries and sweet shops. Milk Bar, brainchild James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, is popping up for delivery in Houston.

The shop's sweet treats will be available via delivery on Doordash, GrubHub, Caviar, Postmates, and UberEats. They're available from June 25 to June 30, from 11 am to 9 pm.

It’s part of a move by the buzzy bakery to both celebrate summer and check out spots around the country where it might make sense to expand the brand. Milk Bar has already done pop ups in Dallas, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Atlanta is also on the itinerary with the Bayou City.

Milk Bar first opened its doors in New York’s East Village, and quickly developed a rabid fanbase. Prolific owner Tosi was recently profiled on the Netflix series, Chef’s Table.

Here in Houston, dessert lovers can look for a range of whole cakes — perfect for summer parties — when Milk Bar rolls into town.

On the menu are selections like the Milk Bar Pie, made in an oat-cookie crust with a sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling; strawberry shortcake, a vanilla cake with layers of strawberry jam, and buttery shortcake crumbs; and a box of a dozen Birthday Cake Truffles, made from the bakery's famous Birthday Cake, a layered confection with creamy frosting, crunchy crumbs and rainbow sprinkles.

To check out the selections, search for Milk Bar on delivery apps, starting Friday, June 25.