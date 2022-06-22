'Ornate Mexican treehouse getaway' brings the party to Buffalo Bayou

Grant Cooper is bringing the party back to Buffalo Bayou. Flora, the Mexican restaurant Cooper opened earlier this year as part of his The Big Vibe Group hospitality company, has a new private dining room that's ready to host special occasions.

Located in the former Lost Lake Visitor's Center, Flora's "Frida private room" has space for up to 50 attendees. Like the restaurant's main dining room, Cooper has decorated the room with numerous ornate chandeliers and Instagram-worthy red walls.

Opening the Frida room gives Big Vibe a dedicated venue for private events. When Clark Cooper Concepts — Cooper's former company that dissolved earlier this year — operated the space as The Dunlavy, it operated as a restaurant during the day and hosted private events at night. Flora will remain open for restaurant service daily, but the new private room provides revelers with a venue for special events (note: the room is not available for weddings).

The Frida room doesn't have a room fee. Instead, the room has a food and beverage minimum. Prices start at $1,500 for lunches early in the week and rise up to $5,000 for weekend dinners.

Flora offers different menus to meet that minimum. They include three course menus at $60 and $90 per person or a four-course menu for $120 per person. Each meal includes shared appetizers such as chips and queso, quacamole, and ceviche; a number of entrees options such a parrillada mixed grill platter as well as Flora signature dishes like enchiladas a la Caymus and chicken with green mole; and choice of dessert. Menus include wine, beer, and cocktail options. Passed appetizers are available for an additional charge.

Described as a “Mexican treehouse getaway,” Flora takes its inspiration from Cooper and his business partners' travels to Mexico. The menu, crafted by Cooper and partner Josep Prats, features an assortment of street tacos, tostadas, meats, ceviches, oysters, and more.