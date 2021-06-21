Texas-based Wingstop launches new concept that is not about wings

Dallas-based chicken wing chain has launched a new virtual spinoff that homes in on another body part: thighs.

Called Thighstop, it specializes in chicken thighs, which they note are one of the juiciest and most flavorful parts of the chicken.

They're being offered in two versions:

bone-in thighs, served naked and sauced and tossed in Wingstop's 11 signature flavors

breaded boneless thighs – which they describe as a more juicy, flavorful take on Wingstop's popular boneless wings.

Thighstop also offers ranch and blue cheese dips, seasoned fries, fried corn, and rolls.

A 3-piece bone-in thigh combo with fries and one dip is $8.09.

It's available at more than 1,400 locations nationwide on Thighstop.com or DoorDash.

Thighstop CEO Charlie Morrison says in a statement that this has been in the works for a while.

"Although Thighstop is in its infancy, we've been exploring bone-in and boneless thighs as center-of-the-plate options for some time now as a way to offer fans new ways to enjoy Wingstop's bold, distinctive and craveable flavors," Morrison says. "We're excited to bring Thighstop to the masses in a way that's familiar and convenient to consumers by providing the option of delivery or carryout through our delivery partner DoorDash."

The masses, that's us.