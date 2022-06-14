Decadent national late-night cookie shop sweetens up Rice Village with first Houston locale

Houstonians have a new option to satisfy their late-night cookie cravings. Insomnia Cookies opens today (Tuesday, June 14) in Rice Village (2520 Rice Blvd.).

Insomnia's business model will be familiar to anyone who's experienced Tiff's Treats. It serves warm cookies in a variety of flavors for both to-go and delivery.

The twist is that Insomnia stays open late: until midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 1 am Thursday through Saturday. Its location means that late-night cookie delivery is now an option for Rice University students and Medical Center workers.

Flavors include sugar, white chocolate macadamia, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, confetti deluxe, oatmeal chocolate chip walnut, and chocolate peanut butter cup. Both gluten-free and vegan cookies are also available.

For those seeking a slightly more decadent experience, Insomnia also serves its cookies as sandwiches that are filled with either ice cream or icing. Those looking to feed a crowd may opt for a cookie cake. Brownies and ice cream by-the-scoop or pint are also available. Drink options include milk and water but not coffee — which sort of seems like a missed opportunity for a business that pitches itself to insomniacs.

To celebrate its grand opening, the store will give anyone who visits or orders delivery one free classic cookie. The offer runs from June 14-19.

Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz in 2003, Insomnia Cookies has grown to more than 200 locations worldwide. The bakery has already made its mark in Texas with both Austin and Dallas locations.