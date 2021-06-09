These are the 8 best food and drink events in Houston for June and beyond

Slowly but surely, in-person food events are returning to the calendar. And not just the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards — bars and restaurants all over the city are welcoming diners with specials, fundraisers, and other tempting opportunities.

Here's a brief look at a few happenings that are currently scheduled through the end of the month or so.

Latin Restaurant Weeks, through June 14

More than 50 local restaurants are participating in the event, which is designed to showcase Latin and Latin-owned culinary businesses that serve food in a variety of styles such as Latin-Japanese fusion, Mexican, El Salvadoran, and more. Participating restaurants are featuring specific dishes or prix-fixe menus ranging from $15-50.

On Saturday, Papaloa Mercado will host a brunch pop-up at Finn Hall featuring Mexican pastries, savory items, coffee, and more.

Molina’s Cantina 80th Anniversary specials, through July 1

The family-owned and operated restaurant is celebrating its birthday all month long, Keep an eye on the restaurant’s social media channels for specials such as $0.41 crispy tacos, half-price specials on customer favorites such as the Enchiladas de Tejas, Nancy Ames Nachos, and Jose’s Dip and more, a free entrée for anyone born in 1941, and margarita specials.

Asian Restaurant Month, through July 4

Houston’s Asian Chamber of Commerce organized this month-long event to showcase Asian culture through food. Participating restaurants are owned by Asian American or serving an Asian-inspired dish. The event’s website has a full list of participants, along with suggestions for self-guided tours, a breakdown of participants by country of origin, and more.

Landry’s Signature Chefs Series, through August 7

Each of the Houston-area restaurants in the signature group will host a special, prix-fixe dinners with beverage pairings around this year’s theme, “A Global Culinary Adventure.” Upcoming meals include a Spanish-inspired meal at King Ranch Texas Kitchen on June 16, a Russian-inspired feast at La Griglia on June 23, and a German-inspired dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse on June 30. The series wraps up with a collaboration dinner at Vic & Anthony’s. See website for menus and reservation details.

Thursday, June 10

One Year Anniversary at Kin Dee

The Heights restaurant will celebrate its first birthday with cooking demonstrations, music, Thai dance, Muay Thai matches, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and pose in front of an floral backdrop with ombre purple and white orchids. Reservations recommended, 6-10 pm.

Saturday, June 12

National Rose Day at various restaurants

Restaurants all over the Houston area will be celebrating pink wine with various specials. Participating establishments include Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, B&B Butchers, Relish, Le Colonial, Ostia, Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse, and more.

Monday, June 14

Oyster Shucking Competition at Julep

The Southern-inspired bar’s annual event returns for 2021 with 10 competitors who are competing for prizes from Williams Sonoma and, of course, glory. Spectators will enjoy $1 oysters all day (not those shucked by competitors) as well as cocktail specials. The event starts with happy hour from 5-6 pm before the event itself from 6-9 pm.

Saturday, June 19

Jubilee Dinner at Bisong Art Gallery

Four contestants on the current season of Top Chef, including Houstonian Dawn Burrell, will gather for a special, five-course meal “that will highlight the idea of 'freedom' throughout the African diaspora." Dishes will be paired with beverages from three Black-owned businesses: Highway Distillery, For The Culture Brewing, and bottles from Black winemakers selected by Branwar Wines. Tickets — $250 for individuals or tables of six for $1,200 — are available via Eventbrite.