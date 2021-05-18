Chris Shepherd's signature sausage now sold at Houston H-E-Bs

Home cooks across the Houston area can now prepare meals using one of Chris Shepherd's signature ingredients. The James Beard Award winner's bacon sausage can now be found at more than 60 H-E-B locations across the Houston area.

Originally developed as a lamb sausage made with trimmings from the chef's beloved Underbelly restaurant, Shepherd and his butcher Javi Salvador realized the idea of a sausage made with cured and smoke pork belly tasted even better. After tweaking the recipe, Shepherd worked with Belville Meat Market to produce the product in sufficient quantities to supply H-E-B.

“This is some of the most versatile sausage I’ve ever cooked with," Shepherd said in a statement. "I’ve grilled it and eaten it like a hot dog, we serve it at Georgia James with housemade tater tots, Nick Wong uses it in fried rice at Preserv. The applications are endless, and I really hope Houstonians enjoy cooking with it as much as I do."

For now, the product is available for a suggested retail price of $8.29 for a 16-ounce package. Soon, it will be available via the Goldbelly platform for shipping nationwide. Eventually, Shepherd hopes H-E-B distributes the sausage statewide.

"This is a project more than two years in the making. We’d already been working on bacon sausage approvals with H-E-B when the pandemic hit, which is when they saved our business by selling our Take and Bakes in their stores," Shepherd added. "Now that the Take and Bake program has ended for us, we’re continuing our relationship with H-E-B through the bacon sausage. I couldn’t be prouder to be their partner."

Those seeking inspiration for how to use the bacon sausage will find it on Instagram. Follow @cshepherdbaconsausage for recipes, tips, and more.