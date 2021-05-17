Prime Woodlands restaurant space swaps steaks for burgers and boozy milkshakes

The Woodlands Resort has transformed its fine dining steakhouse into a family friendly comfort food spot. Back Table Kitchen & Bar will replace Robard's Steakhouse in a prime location overlooking the 18th green of the Panther Trail golf course.

Scheduled to open June 2, Back Table will serve a menu of comfort food created by consulting chef David Morris. The menu includes dishes such as Louisiana shrimp and grits, duck leg confit, and beef short rib. Look for small plates, salads, and gourmet burgers such as the decadent Bif's Patty Melt.

Beverage options include a dozen draft beers, cocktails, and colorful milkshakes that can be made boozy. Initially, the restaurant will be open for dinner daily with lunch and brunch to follow.

To transform the space, the Howard Hughes Corporation turned to Houston-based design firm Collaborative Projects (UB Preserv, Julep). The new design features exposed brick veneer walls offset by blue and gray tones in the dining room and bar. An all-new game room features diversions such as foosball and darts that are designed to appeal to kids and adults alike.

“With Back Table Kitchen & Bar, we are excited to bring a flavorful new addition to north Houston and The Woodlands Resort, said Gregg Harper, general manager, The Woodlands Resort, in a statement. “We wanted to continue our priority of offering a standout, signature restaurant that draws visitors from The Woodlands and across Greater Houston while creating a lighter, brighter and more relaxed and accessible environment for all day and more frequent dining. Ultimately, that set us on a path that led us to Back Table Kitchen & Bar.”