Whats Eric Eating
Home » Restaurants + Bars
What's Eric Eating Episode 240

Houston’s Ultimate BBQ Draft picks smokin’ selections from the hottest local joints

Houston’s Ultimate BBQ Draft picks smokin’ selections from top spots

By
Truth BBQ barbecue tray
Brisket from Truth Barbecue goes first overall. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler forgoes his usual podcast format for a special episode that's all about barbecue. Together with his friends Matt Harris, Michael Fulmer, Anthony Compofelice, and Felice Sloan, he conducts the Ultimate Houston BBQ Draft.

Structured as a fantasy football-style snake draft, each participant is required to select three meats, two sides, a dessert, and a wild card, which is either a weekly special or a composed plate with a barbecue component. Each may only select a restaurant once; no one may take multiple meats or sides from the same barbecue joint.

Sandler leads things off by taking Truth Barbecue's brisket with the first selection. He's followed by CorkScrew BBQ's cobbler (Harris), CorkScrew BBQ's brisket (Compofelice), Brett's Barbecue Shop's brisket (Fulmer), and Killen's Barbecue's beef rib (Sloan). Over the course of the seven rounds, the selections pull primarily from restaurants included in Texas Monthly's list of the state's 50 best barbecue joints, but it also contains a few surprises along the way.  

The draft segment concludes with the panelists reflecting on the most prominent items that they didn't select. Houston's smoked meat talent is so deep that it's easy to imagine a sixth team that could hold its own with any of the participants' selections.

After the draft, Dozier's BBQ pitmaster Jim Buchanan joins the show to offer his opinion about who "won" the contest. He and Sandler also discuss the Fulshear restaurant's recently launched weekend dinner service. Yes, the menu includes Buchanan's signature smoked meatloaf.

"What's Eric Eating" will return to its normal format next week. 

-----

Subscribe to "What's Eric Eating" on Apple podcastsGoogle Play, or Spotify. Listen to it Saturday at 1 pm on ESPN 97.5.

Read These Next
Don Nguyen Khoi Barbecue BBQ Brawl
Rising star pitmaster brings the heat on Food Network BBQ competition
Passerella Edward Roberts Stephanie Castaneda James Lundy Paul Miller Dorris Miller
Veteran Houston restaurateur dishes on his chic new Italian concept,
Tasos Katsaounis Bread Man Baking Company
The Bread Man's huge new operation, plus a reboot of the old Houston's