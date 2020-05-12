When Texas restaurants were given the green light to reopen on May 1, many wondered how it would be possible to serve only 25 percent of their regular diners and still maintain a safe environment for all involved. But Pour Behavior knew it wouldn't be a problem.

With more than 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the mega-sized Houston restaurant and venue has more than enough room to space everyone out safely, and has implemented even more standards to ensure everyone stays healthy.

Twenty-five percent capacity at Pour Behavior translates to about 130 people, with lots of room between tables. They also have the ability to open almost the entire front of the restaurant onto the outside patio, allowing for plenty of fresh air to circulate.

You can count on the venue's signature fun vibe returning too, with local DJs spinning tunes and keeping spirits high while you munch on meals from the scratch kitchen, including its authentically Neapolitan, brick-oven pizzas and daily specials.

Expect to see hand sanitizing stations at the entrance and exit, and there's a special, sectioned-off part of the bar for walk-up ordering (with six feet between each space, of course).

All staff is wearing masks and gloves, and they are cleaning all tables, chairs, and payment devices after each party's use. Contactless payment is the norm now, allowing you to settle up your bill right from your table through an electronic device.

Nearly everything else is disposable, from menus to napkins, silverware to condiments (no more sharing the ketchup bottle among who-knows-how-many diners).

If you prefer to still eat at home, Pour Behavior is offering online ordering, curbside pick-up, and delivery through Uber Eats. As a special bonus, the bartenders have put together to-go kits for their famous craft cocktails.

While in the restaurant, you can partake of the six "craft on draft" cocktails that come straight from the keg to your glass. Knock back a Peach Paloma, Poire Behavior, or The Devil's Cut, and toast to a time in the future when we can be back at full capacity again.

---

Pour Behavior is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St. Call 1-833-O-BEHAVE toll-free or visit online to place an order or secure a reservation.