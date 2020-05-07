These are the 5 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This week’s roundup of to-go dining events features discounted cookies, cocktail kits, and lots of barbecue. Take advantage of the weather and get out of the house for a bit — safely.

Friday, May 8

71st anniversary celebration at Three Brothers Bakery

The Houston institution will celebrate its anniversary by selling some of its classic cookies for just 71 cents. The offer is only available at the bakery’s Meyerland location, 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd. Diners are also encouraged to donate $7.10 to a select group of local non-profits. Excludes “dip-decs,” hamentaschen, and gingerbread men.

Taco and cocktail pop-up at Johnny’s Gold Brick

The popular Heights cocktail bar has teamed up with A Comer Tacos to sell taco packs and cocktail kits on both Friday and Saturday. Choose from pork belly pastor, beef barbacoa, or the vegetarian “OG Broccolini” tacos plus the ingredients to make either an Old Fashioned or a frozen margarita. Must order in advance online for pickup between 5-9 pm.

Saturday, May 9

Somm and Bake Saturday at Fluff Bake Bar

Chef-owner Rebecca Masson welcomes sommelier Sean Beck (H-Town Restaurant Group) for a pre-Mother’s Day collaboration. The bakery will offer its signature Veruca Salt cake ($39), while Beck will have wine packages and cocktail kits from Backstreet Cafe. Pre-order sweets via the Fluff website or drinks by emailing Beck: sean@htownrestaurantgroup.com.

Khói Barbecue pop-up at Light Years

The Vietnamese-influenced barbecue pop-up will serve its signature smoked meats from 12-3. Choose from Central Texas style brisket, pork ribs, or beef ribs plus two Vietnamese-influenced specialities: thịt nướng pulled pork and bò lá lốt sausage. Order in advance online.

Sunday, May 10

Feges BBQ and Tlauhac pop-up at Roost

Nothing says happy Houston Mother’s Day quite like smoked meat and Mexican pastries. Feges will have bulk-size portions of meats like brisket, ribs, and turkey plus sides and swag. Tlauhac will offer its signature sweets such as chocolate tres leches, pineapple empanadas, and horchata doughnuts. Pre-orders via each restaurant’s website, 9 am-1 pm.