8 hot Houston restaurants serve up last-minute Mother's Day options

As startling as it may seem that only three weeks separates Easter and Mother’s Day, the time to fete the maternal figures in our lives has arrived. Of course, many of Houston’s most popular restaurants are fully booked, but a few spots have tables left for people willing to compromise a bit by dining earlier or later.

This roundup includes some Houston culinary staples alongside a few newcomers and more casual options that are open for walk-ins.

Brasserie du Parc

The French restaurant near Discovery Green will serve a three-course, $60 brunch menu from 10 am-2 pm as well as a dinner menu for $70 per person. Specials include a photo booth from 12-3 pm, live music, and special cocktails. Choices include crab cake, lobster salad, salmon tartine, beef bourguignon, and choice of dessert.

Maize

The Energy Corridor’s exciting new Mexican restaurant will celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch from 10 am-3 pm. Choices include Huevos Rancheros, Huevos Divorciados, (red and green sauce, eggs, crispy potatoes, beans, and chicharron), Molletes de Chorizo (bolillo bread, eggs, beans, Oaxacan cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, and pickled onion) steak and eggs, and more.

Picos

The Mexican restaurant will supplement its usual brunch buffet with a chef’s carving station stocked with prime rib and leg of lamb, as well as a raw bar featuring oysters, shrimp, and ceviche. Other options include both an omelet station and a waffle station. Build-your-own bellinis and mimosas — La Bella prosecco paired with different fruits — will also be available. The brunch buffet is $54 for adults, $42 for seniors, $30 for children over age eight, and free for children under age eight. Reservations can be made here.

Roka Akor

Instead of brunch, consider the three-course, $110 per person dinner menu at this River Oaks-area Japanese steakhouse. Choices include Shrimp & Lobster Dumplings; Flamed Seared Salmon Nigiri; Robata Grilled Sea Bass with sautéed mushrooms; Prime New York strip with miso compound butter; and chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream.

III by Wolfgang Puck

The celebrity chef has made his return to Houston with this new establishment in the Texas Medical Center. Served from 10:30 am-3 pm, the brunch buffet ($65 for adults, $20 children 6-12) includes traditional brunch dishes like buttermilk pancakes, smoked salmon, and quiche alongside eggs to order, a waffle bar, a raw bar, and more.

Treebeards

The Memorial-area location of the popular Cajun/Creole restaurant will feature its signature BBQ Shrimp & Grits for Mother’s Day. In addition, all moms who dine will receive a complimentary mimosa. A wealth of to-go options, including whole cakes, are also available.

The Union Kitchen

All six locations of the welcoming neighborhood restaurant will offer brunch and dinner specials on Mother’s Day. Choices include lobster mousse deviled eggs, shrimp and grits, tempura lobster and waffle, and more. For dinner, consider seafood stuffed flounder or filet Oscar.

Wild Oats

A few tables remain at Chris Shepherd’s new restaurant in the Houston Farmers Market. Selections on the Sunday brunch buffet vary from week to week, but diners can count on a mixture of vegetables dishes, seafood items, and roasted meats. Best of all, kids eat free on Mother’s Day.