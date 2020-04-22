6 more Houston restaurants reopen for takeout service during COVID-19

More Houston restaurants are reopening for to-go service this week. These establishments temporarily closed to protect their employees from COVID-19, but enough time has passed to allow them to serve customers while still following enhanced safety and hygiene protocols.

Filipino restaurant Be More Pacific has reopened its location in the Heights at 506 Yale St. Only open since March, the restaurant closed temporarily but has reopened as of Wednesday, April 22, with a limited menu that includes signature items such as Filipino BBQ, two kinds of lumpia (Filipino-style egg rolls), and fried rice dishes. Family packs for groups of two to three ($38) or four to five ($60) combine popular items at a slight discount and also include non-alcoholic drinks and dessert.

On Saturdays, the restaurant will feature its Filipino-style crawfish — described as mild, garlicky, sweet, and creamy — in 4-pound packs with sides for $35. In addition to food, Be More Pacific will offer cocktails and 6-packs of beer. Hours of operations are 3 - 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday, and diners may order by calling 832-582-5264.

Christian's Tailgate has reopened its Heights location at 2820 White Oak Dr; the Midtown location at 2000 Bagby St. is also open. The restaurant's menu includes its signature burgers — the one topped with fried bacon and an onion ring is particularly decadent — as well as wings, tacos, sandwiches, and more. Margaritas and beer are also available. Call 713-863-1207 to order (online ordering coming soon).

Feges BBQ has reopened with a menu of three composed dishes that include smoked elements: barbacoa with pimento cheese grits, smoked chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, and pulled pork with sweet potato-banana mashers and braised greens. They're served chilled and are designed to be taken home and heated in an oven. The restaurant has setup a curbside pickup point next to the Primrose School in front of 3 Greenway Plaza (watch this video for details). Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 6 pm.

With most of the offices in Greenway Plaza still closed, Feges is not offering its usual menu of smoked meat plates and sandwiches. However, it is selling bulk barbecue to go on Saturdays on the site of its future home in Spring Branch (8217 Long Point Rd.). The menu includes items such as smoked whole chicken, half briskets and turkey breasts, and 2-pound packs of chopped beef or pulled pork. Order online by 3 pm on Friday for pickup between 9 am and 1 pm on Saturday.

After receiving almost 800 orders for its Easter menu, Ouisie's Table owner Wafi Dinari made the decision to reopen full time. The River Oaks restaurant offers many of its Southern favorites either a la carte or as part of three and four-course prix fixe menus. The three-course, $30 menu includes dishes such as crab cakes, prime rib with loaded baked potato, shrimp and grits, and tres leches. The four-course, $45 menu adds choices such as blueberry-spinach salad, red snapper, beef tenderloin, and lamb chops.

Bulk dishes for groups of four, kids meals, and specials on wine and beer round out the offerings. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm; call 713-528-2264 to order.

Spanish fine dining restaurants MAD and BCN will also reopen this week, the Houston Business Journal reports. Operating out of MAD, chef Luis Roger will serve a menu that features dishes from both restaurants, including sucking pig empanadas, Spanish cod fritters, chilled tomato soup and grilled lamb rack. Dessert options include almond cake, fruit salad, and chocolate chip cookies.

Wine (at 30-percent off list price), beer, and cocktail kits are also available. Order curbside to-go by calling 281-888-2770 or opt for delivery via DoorDash.