8 heady Houston restaurants and bars to party on 4/20 in style

April 20 has gone mainstream. Once primarily observed by jam band fans, the holiday devoted to recreational marijuana now draws fans from all elements of society.

Houston’s restaurants and bar are ready to help people celebrate with options that range from all-day affairs starring well known musicians to CBD ice cream. While recreational marijuana may not have come to Texas (yet?), people can still celebrate in whatever legal way feels most appropriate.

Bun B’s 420 Party at the Heights House Hotel

The unofficial mayor of Houston will celebrate the holiday with a major bash at the recently renovated property. DJ Gracie Chavez will spin from 8 pm-2 am, and vendors such as Oso Coffee, Segundo CBD, Third Coast Blends, Lost Range CBD, Mixer Elixir by Doctor G, and The Fortunate Cookies will sell wares from 4-8 pm.

The event will also serve as an unofficial debut for Space Cowboy, the tropical-inspired bar and restaurant from chef Lyle Bento and bartender Greg Perez’s Night Shift Hospitality. Tickets start at $40 in advance and $50 at the door with sleepover packages ($120 and up) and poolside tables and cabanas ($600 and up) also available: 3 pm-2 am.

Amsterdam Co.

The CBD coffeeshop has a number of events planned for Tuesday, including 100 free CBD rolls available on a first-come first-served basis. From 12-2 pm, patrons may receive a free slice of pizza from Love Buzz Pizza Pub. Beginning at 4:20 pm, Cowboy Pho will sell bowls of CBD-infused brisket pho for $4.20.

Bobcat Teddy’s

The ice house in The Heights will host a parking lot party featuring live music by by Matt Cash and Ojos Rojos, food by Tacos A La Madre, CBD treats by Bayou City Hemp Co., and swag giveaways. Event sponsor Highway Vodka will have a glassblower on site. The party starts at 4:20, prices vary by item.

The Flying Saucer

Downtown’s craft beer institution will have a 420 theme for its weekly Tuesday night trivia contest. On Wednesday, April 21, it will sell this glow-in-the-dark, Post Malone-themed beer glass for $10 (starts at 6 pm, supplies limited).

Love Buzz Pizza Pub

Montrose’s 420-friendly pizzeria will debut a line of t-shirts ($25) and hoodies ($50) featuring its new pizza box design by Bakerduzen (see below). Those who buy apparel on Tuesday will receive goodies such as a free slice of pizza, a hand screen printed box, and other surprises.

Rise Rooftop

The Midtown party spot will host Flower Fest featuring performances by hip hop artist Devin the Dude along with other bands and DJs. Look for live glassblowing, a 420-themed vendor market, food, and more. General admission tickets are $20, 3 pm-2 am.

Sweet Bribery

Head to The Heights to try the ice cream’s special 420 flavor. Dubbed The Munchies, it features Tahintian vanilla ice cream loaded with sweet and salty peanuts, caramel popcorn, sea salt potato chips, Chex mix, mini M&M’s — and 10 mg of CBD per scoop.

The Toasted Coconut

Fittingly for a restaurant that encourages diners to “get high and stop on by,” the tiki-influenced establishment will have a number of 420 specials. As an extension of its popular Taco Tuesday offering, The Toasted Coconut will serve three specials: fried chicken tender topped with queso; a nacho taco with ground beef, Doritos, and refried beans; and a ChocoTaco made with a waffle cone from Fat Cat Creamery and a passionfruit-mocha ice cream created by the Dough Cone. Pair them with one of two special cocktails: the Island Hippy (mezcal, cinnamon, pineapple, coconut cream, line) or the Mellow Mood, a cider-based concoction with a CBD hydro tincture.