These are the 6 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This weekend's roster of to-go food events provides diners with different opportunities to support local restaurants. Most feature curbside pickup to promote social distancing.

Thursday, April 16

Food truck pop-up at The Annie Café & Bar

Get a taste of chef Robert Del Grande’s elegant cuisine, as prepared on The Annie’s food truck, at this pop-up taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday’s menu includes crab tostadas, tortilla soup, and Del Grande’s signature coffee-crusted filet mignon. On Friday, get prime rib, chicken and dumplings, or Scottish salmon with lentils. Saturday’s lunch menu features barbecue ribs, a fried chicken sandwich, and Gulf crab dip. Hours are 3:30 - 7:30 pm Thursday and Friday and 11 am - 3 pm on Saturday.

Friday, April 17

National Crawfish Day

Generally speaking, we take a dim view of national food holidays, but crawfish are undeniably delicious and eating some might make quarantining a little more pleasant. Phat Eatery in Katy will serve its signature Malaysian curry crawfish beginning Friday at 4 pm for $5.99 per pound. OMG Seafood, a to-go only restaurant with locations in Third Ward and Southwest Houston, will offer crawfish at 5.99 per pound for orders of fewer than 10 pounds, $4.99 for 10-19 pounds, $3.99 for 20-29 pounds, and $2.99 for 30 pounds or more. Don’t forget about all the usual places to get crawfish, such as BB’s Tex-Orleans, Boil House, and Crawfish Cafe in Chinatown.

Fish Fryday and weekend crawfish boil at Goode Company Seafood

Lent may be over, but both locations of the Gulf Coast-inspired seafood restaurant are still serving fried seafood platters on Friday. Get a single serving combo plate of catfish, shrimp, oysters, hush puppies, and more for $20 or a family meal that serves four to six for $80. Pickup between 12 pm and 8 pm. Must be preordered online (Westpark or Memorial) by Thursday at 5 pm.

On Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant will be selling boiled crawfish with corn and potatoes at 2.5-pounds for $20 or 10-pounds for $75. Pre-order by Friday at 5 pm strongly encouraged, but some will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, 12 - 5 pm.

Cooking class with Anita Jaisinghani

Join the James Beard Award-nominated chef behind Pondicheri for a virtual cooking class produced in conjunction with The Tasting Collective, the New York-based company that hosts pop-up dinners at restaurants. Participants will learn to prepare three dishes: yogurt raisin dip, lentil kofta curry, and apple crumble. The 90-minute class also includes a Q&A, and the $30 fee covers the class, a PDF with instructions, and access to the video after the class is over, 5:30 pm.

Saturday, April 18

I’ll Have What She’s Shaking cooking class

Join CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Bartender of the Year, Sarah Troxell (Nobie’s, The Toasted Coconut), and chef Keisha Griggs (Ate Kitchen & Bocage Catering) for a tropical-themed class focused on tiki cocktails and Caribbean tapas. A $75 tickets comes with all of the ingredients necessary to make two cocktails and three dishes plus access to the Zoom webinar. Watch the webinar without the ingredients for $10, 4:45 - 6 pm.

Sunday, April 19

Jodycakes pop-up at Dandelion Cafe

Pastry chef Jody Stevens will be selling her gluten-free, vegan, and organic cakes and cupcakes at the popular Bellaire coffee shop and cafe. Those who want a specific flavor or style (we recommend the gluten-free red velvet) may order in advance via the Jodycakes website, 9 am - 2 pm or sold out.