These are the 6 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

Pondicheri cooking classes dishes
Learn to make these three dishes from chef Anita Jaisinghani. Courtesy of Tasting Collective

This weekend's roster of to-go food events provides diners with different opportunities to support local restaurants. Most feature curbside pickup to promote social distancing. 

Thursday, April 16

Food truck pop-up at The Annie Café & Bar 
Get a taste of chef Robert Del Grande’s elegant cuisine, as prepared on The Annie’s food truck, at this pop-up taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday’s menu includes crab tostadas, tortilla soup, and Del Grande’s signature coffee-crusted filet mignon. On Friday, get prime rib, chicken and dumplings, or Scottish salmon with lentils. Saturday’s lunch menu features barbecue ribs, a fried chicken sandwich, and Gulf crab dip. Hours are 3:30 - 7:30 pm Thursday and Friday and 11 am - 3 pm on Saturday.

Friday, April 17

National Crawfish Day
Generally speaking, we take a dim view of national food holidays, but crawfish are undeniably delicious and eating some might make quarantining a little more pleasant. Phat Eatery in Katy will serve its signature Malaysian curry crawfish beginning Friday at 4 pm for $5.99 per pound. OMG Seafood, a to-go only restaurant with locations in Third Ward and Southwest Houston, will offer crawfish at 5.99 per pound for orders of fewer than 10 pounds, $4.99 for 10-19 pounds, $3.99 for 20-29 pounds, and $2.99 for 30 pounds or more. Don’t forget about all the usual places to get crawfish, such as BB’s Tex-Orleans, Boil House, and Crawfish Cafe in Chinatown.

Fish Fryday and weekend crawfish boil at Goode Company Seafood
Lent may be over, but both locations of the Gulf Coast-inspired seafood restaurant are still serving fried seafood platters on Friday. Get a single serving combo plate of catfish, shrimp, oysters, hush puppies, and more for $20 or a family meal that serves four to six for $80. Pickup between 12 pm and 8 pm. Must be preordered online (Westpark or Memorial) by Thursday at 5 pm.  

On Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant will be selling boiled crawfish with corn and potatoes at 2.5-pounds for $20 or 10-pounds for $75. Pre-order by Friday at 5 pm strongly encouraged, but some will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, 12 - 5 pm. 

Cooking class with Anita Jaisinghani 
Join the James Beard Award-nominated chef behind Pondicheri for a virtual cooking class produced in conjunction with The Tasting Collective, the New York-based company that hosts pop-up dinners at restaurants. Participants will learn to prepare three dishes: yogurt raisin dip, lentil kofta curry, and apple crumble. The 90-minute class also includes a Q&A, and the $30 fee covers the class, a PDF with instructions, and access to the video after the class is over, 5:30 pm.

Saturday, April 18

I’ll Have What She’s Shaking cooking class 
Join CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Bartender of the Year, Sarah Troxell (Nobie’s, The Toasted Coconut), and chef Keisha Griggs (Ate Kitchen & Bocage Catering) for a tropical-themed class focused on tiki cocktails and Caribbean tapas. A $75 tickets comes with all of the ingredients necessary to make two cocktails and three dishes plus access to the Zoom webinar. Watch the webinar without the ingredients for $10, 4:45 - 6 pm.

Sunday, April 19

Jodycakes pop-up at Dandelion Cafe 
Pastry chef Jody Stevens will be selling her gluten-free, vegan, and organic cakes and cupcakes at the popular Bellaire coffee shop and cafe. Those who want a specific flavor or style (we recommend the gluten-free red velvet) may order in advance via the Jodycakes website, 9 am - 2 pm or sold out. 

