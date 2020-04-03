These are the 4 best food events in Houston this weekend

Social distancing and stay-home orders may have people staying inside, but leaving to purchase food is still allowed — and even encouraged. These restaurants have made things easy with either drive-thru or curbside service.

Go out and pick up some barbecue, crawfish, or both to enjoy while watching Tiger King for the third time. It will help pass the time. Events run Friday, April 3, through Sunday, April 5.

Berg Hospitality Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser

For the third and final weekend, the chefs of Berg Hospitality (B&B Butchers, B.B. Italia, The Annie Cafe, etc.) will join forces to raise money for their colleagues who have been laid off. This week's menu includes smoked brisket by-the-pound, smoked pork ribs, and smoked turkey legs, plus sides and banana pudding. In addition, produce boxes from Hardie's Fresh Foods and cocktail kits from Julep will also be available. Simply drive up to B&B Butchers (1814 Washington Ave.) to order starting at 11 am on Saturday or Sunday to order.

Goode Company Seafood

Both the Memorial City and Westpark locations of the Gulf Coast-inspired seafood restaurant are hosting two pop-up events this weekend. On Friday, they're serving a fried seafood platter with shrimp, catfish, seafood rice, green beans, and a seafood empanada ($18 individual, $75 family pack). On Saturday and Sunday, both locations will serve crawfish starting at noon; get 2.5 pounds for $20 or a 10-pound family pack for $75. Add an order of campechana for $17. Beer, wine, and cocktail kits are also available.

Killen's Barbecue Drive-Thru Pop-Up in The Woodlands

Once again, Ronnie Killen will be serving meat from his acclaimed Pearland restaurant in The Woodlands. Expect the usual meats — brisket, sausage, pork ribs, etc., plus some of Killen's signature sides — all served without having to get out of the car. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday starting at noon in the parking lot of Killen's Steakhouse, 1700 Research Forest Dr.

The Rouxpour

All four locations of the Southern-inspired restaurant will be serving a special Patriotic Pack this weekend. Available for curbside pickup, the $30 meal includes 3 pounds of crawfish and a dozen shrimp, plus corn and potatoes. Sausage, boudin balls, and an extra pound of crawfish are available for additional charges. Served Friday - Sunday from 11 am until sold out.