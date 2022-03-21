New modern steakhouse serves up Rare experience on Washington Avenue

A veteran Houston chef has unveiled his take on the modern steakhouse. Now open on Washington Avenue, Rare Restaurant and Lounge comes from chef Don Bowie, who has achieved success with Midtown's Taste Kitchen + Bar.

To transform the approximately 8,000-square-foot, two-story space at 4105 Washington Ave. into Rare, Bowie installed marble floors, red leather booths, chandeliers, and a state for live entertainment. The upstairs is now home to Sip, an intimate cocktail lounge with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Bowie's menu offers a mix of both classic steakhouse fare as well as his own, Southern-inspired dishes. For example, diners can begin their meal with dishes such as crab cakes, New Orleans barbecue shrimp, raw oysters, or collard green and artichoke dip. The tidy list of steaks and chops includes filet, ribeye, strip, and tomahawk ribeye for two alongside rack of lamb and a bourbon-glazed pork chop.

Suya-spiced Chilean sea bass and Thai curry salmon show a little international flair. Pair any entree with a range of creative sides such as fried asparagus, sweet corn brulee, sauteed collards, and mac and cheese that's available plain or topped with truffle, crab, lobster, or bacon. Potatoes come in many forms: sweet potato souffle, garlic mashed, baked, or french fried.

“I’m honored to be bringing another dining concept to life in Houston, especially in the booming Washington Corridor,” Bowie said in a statement. “Rare is a unique concept that offers locals somewhere they can experience live entertainment, premier steak and seafood cuisine, and signature cocktails in an upscale and high-energy atmosphere.”

In addition to opening his new steakhouse, the chef will also debut Drip’d Donuts on WashAve. Expect more details on that closer to its opening, which should occur in either March or April.