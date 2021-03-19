Acclaimed Austin pizza joint slices into Midtown with New York-style pies and dog-friendly patio

Austin's Home Slice Pizza has reaffirmed its commitment to Houston. Originally announced in February 2020, the Midtown location's timing has shifted from early 2021 to fall, the restaurant announced.

Houston's Home Slice will occupy the former t'afia/Sparrow Bar + Cookshop space at 3701 Travis St. The location will be primarily oriented for to-go, complete with Home Slice's signature slice window, but will also offer indoor seating and a climate-controlled, dog-friendly patio.

The New York-style slice joint has earned wide acclaim since its first location opened in 2005, including being named among the top pizzeria in the U.S. by both TripAdvisor and TripSavvy. Beyond its food, the restaurant has a reputation for providing warm, friendly service that's above and beyond what most people expect at a pizzeria.

Pre-pandemic, Home Slice's original location on South Congress featured a fairly constant line as people waited for slices of its signature New York-style pies, salads, and sandwiches. A second location in north central Austin opened in 2018. Craft beer and Italian wines offer diners pizza-friendly beverage choices.

To prepare for the opening, veteran employee Jeff Mettler, who helped open Home Slice’s second and third locations, moved to Houston last year. His goal is to make sure the restaurant is seen as part of the local community, according to a release.

“I’ve had so much fun getting to know Houston as a resident over the past few months,” Mettler said in a statement. “The diversity of the food scene, the endless neighborhoods to explore, and the spirit of the people here are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Home Slice co-founder Joseph Strickland grew up in Sharpstown, making the company's fourth location a homecoming of sorts.

“Midtown is evolving into one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Houston, making it a perfect fit for the Home Slice brand,” Strickland added. “I am personally thrilled to be part of the team bringing Home Slice to my hometown.”