12 Houston restaurants and bars doing dine-in and to-go for St. Patrick's Day

Society isn’t quite ready for a full throttle St. Patrick’s Day, but a number of Houston bars and restaurants have both dine-in and to-go options that both comply with recommended guidelines and offer the chance for revelry.

Backstreet Cafe

The River Oaks restaurant has both dine-in and to-go options for St. Patricks. Those who dine in may feast on a three-course, $49 Irish whiskey menu along with $8 Irish coffees, 50-percent-off Irish whiskeys, and special Irish whiskey flights.

For to-go, sommelier Sean Beck is putting an Irish spin on his weekly Whiskey Wednesday Zoom tastings. The $39 kit includes two cocktails, choice of an Irish-inspired entree, and a flight of three Irish whiskeys from Bushmills.

B&B Butchers

The Washington Avenue steakhouse has added Bangers & Mash and Wagyu Corned Beef & Cabbage to its menu for the night, along with a special cocktail, the Five O'Clock in Hell's Kitchen (Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, and Reagan's No. 6 Orange Bitters).

Becca Cakes

The Garden Oaks bakery will celebrate with white chocolate-dipped sugar shamrock cookies and a mint chocolate chip cupcake.

Brennan’s of Houston

The Creole restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day offerings include oysters Rockefeller, steak and potatoes, and stuffed cabbage — all served in its courtyard.

Frank's Americana Revival

Dine on Irish-inspired fare such as potato-leek soup, Donegal Bay crab cakes, Dublin beef and Guinness stew, and Irish apple cake with custard sauce. In addition, the River Oaks restaurant will offer $5 Irish whiskey sours and happy hour pricing on all cocktails, wine, and beer.

Freebirds World Burrito

Get free queso or guacamole with the purchase of an entree.

Kenny & Ziggy’s

Houston’s best deli celebrates the holiday with a corned beef and cabbage dinner that includes two sides and a bottle of beer for $23.95.

Max’s Wine Dive Montrose

To celebrate the holiday, Max’s will offer fish and chips with housemade tartar sauce for $17. Add a green beer for $4.

Monkey’s Tail

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Bar of the Year winner will celebrate with its weekly $8 flauta special and crawfish for $8 per pound (regular or jalapeño).

Penny Whistle Pub

Bagpipers will perform at 7 pm. The Montrose spot will also offer Irish stew, green beers, Jello shots, and drink specials.

Revelry on Richmond

The Montrose sports bar will celebrate with crawfish ($7.50 per pound) and a pork chop and big green combo ($15). In addition, get $3.50 big green beers, $4.50 green cocktails, $5.50 Irish whiskeys, and $6.50 Irish Car Bombs.

Traveler’s Table

The Montrose restaurant’s St. Paddy’s Day specials include Irish Oysters Kilpatrick with bacon, Irish cheddar, Guinness, Worcestershire, lemon juice, olive oil, sea salt, and chopped parsley (nine for $20), plus $3 Guinness and Irish-themed cocktails.