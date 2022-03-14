Houston, are you ready to meet your new favorite drink? It's Blur Hard Seltzer from Tupps Brewery, the North Texas craft brewery that has become one of the leading breweries in the state of Texas.

Here's what makes it so great:

Full of flavor

The Blur team spent years developing four fantastic flavors: Mango Dragonfruit, Lemon Blueberry, Passionfruit Watermelon, and Hibiscus Apple.

Lemon Blueberry: Blueberries are a classic fruit. But there's something different that hits your tastebuds at the end of each sip, a finish with the familiar feel of a thirst-quenching lemonade. The bursting combination of lemon and blueberry makes you want one more sip, again and again.

A little variety

The variety 12-pack includes three cans of each flavor, so everyone can pick the taste they love most.

Satisfying stats

Each can is only 105 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and less than 1 gram of sugar.

Where to buy

The Blur variety 12-pack can be found across the Houston market, from HEB to wine and liquor stores. Find a store near you by using the Blur finder.