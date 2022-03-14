Globally renown hot pot restaurant steams up Houston's Chinatown

A Sichuan-style hot pot restaurant with over 1,000 locations worldwide has arrived in Houston. Liuyishou Hotpot has begun its soft opening in Chinatown's Dun Huang Plaza (9889 Bellaire Blvd.) and will celebrate its official grand opening this Saturday, March 19.

The restaurant serves a Chongqing-style hot pot that delivers plenty of spicy and numbing flavors thanks to its liberal use of chiles and Sichuan peppercorns. Liuyishou offers a range of different broths, starting with its signature beef tallow as well as duck, mushroom, tomato, white pepper chicken, and more.

Once diners select a soup base, they choose what meats and vegetables to prepare in the boiling broth. Most of the dozens of options are included in one, all-you-can-eat price of $26 for adults during the week and $28 on weekends and holidays. Items include Angus beef, fried Chinese doughnuts with shrimp paste, New Zealand lamb, pork belly, mussels, noodles, and different vegetables.

From there, diners can add optional extras such as lamb skewers, pork brain, and goose intestine. In particular, the restaurant recommends house specialities such as Sichuan crispy pork, glutinous rice balls with rice wine, and beef tripe. As with similar restaurants, diners can further customize their meals by preparing dipping sauces from a wide range of ingredients, all of which are also included in the all-you-can-eat price. Finish with a dessert of cold jelly topped with fruits and nuts.

During the soft opening, each table will receive one free order of black beef tripe. Patrons who visit on Saturday will receive 30 percent off their meals or buy three-get-one-free.

Houston is Liuyishou's 18th location in North America, joining outposts in cities such as Toronto, Seattle, Boston, and Flushing. Named for its founder and the Chinese phrase that's the equivalent of "thumbs up," it counts celebrities such as Aaron Kwok, Stephon Marbury, and Jay Chou among its fans, according to a release.