Houston's highly anticipated 'anti-food festival' postponed until 2023

A food festival delayed is not a food festival denied. At least, that's the hope of culinary-minded Houstonians.

The Commune food festival announced it has been postponed until March 2023. First proposed to be held last summer, the event shifted to March 2022 when the Delta wave caused a spike in COVID-19 infection rates. Instead of the two-week long series of dinners prepared by 200-plus chefs, Commune held a more limited, three-day preview of collaboration dinners and pop-ups that provided a small taste of the full experience.

"Now, as we’ve moved into 2022, we’ve continued tracking the rapidly developing COVID-19 changes," organizers wrote in a statement. "And as we’ve closely monitored the virus’s variants, it's with heavy hearts but a whole lot of optimism that we’ve decided to push this big ol’ Houston shindig to spring 2023. We feel that to do Commune justice, we must wait until it’s safe and healthy to bring in the slated 200+ acclaimed chefs and the thousands of guests we can’t wait to host."

Houstonians who opted to roll their tickets to 2022 instead of attending the preview will have their purchases refunded. Expect to see the credit within approximately seven days.

Pitched as an "anti-food-festival," Commune proposed to treat Houstonians to an epic culinary experience headlined by numerous James Beard Award winners, Top Chef contestants, and Food & Wine Best New Chef honorees from across the nation. Organizers planned a a mix of intimate omakase meals, collaborative dinners, classes, panel discussions, and street market-style stands. Sadly, that won't happen until 2023.

Meanwhile, Commune organizer Indie Chefs Community has other plans for 2022. Instead of one, two-week long food festival, it will host The Road to Commune, a 10-city tour of collaboration dinners. It kicks off in Austin March 23-27 with stops in cities such as Los Angeles; Columbus, Ohio; and Brooklyn, New York. Tickets for the Austin stop go on sale this Friday, March 4.