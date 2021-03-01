Beyoncé grants Houston Black-owned small business $10,000

Global superstar Beyoncé has granted a Houston food truck owner and event planner with $10,000. Misti Buard received $10,000 from the singer’s BeyGOOD’s Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist in growing Brand Aware.

The small business coordinates food trucks for events such as weddings and festivals. Buard’s grant is part of BeyGOOD’s partnership with the NAACP to expand economic opportunity for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I plan to continue expanding my business with the $10,000 grant,” Buard said in a statement. “I am working hard to market my company and build awareness for Brand Appetit, while also investing in another bike cart.”

Brand Appetit’s Pedal Pleasure bike carts are decorated to match each event and have two taps that can serve wine or cocktails. People magazine featured the cart in its coverage of R&B singer Major’s wedding to his fiancée Nichelle.

In addition to being blessed by Queen Bey, Houstonians will soon have the opportunity to root for Buard during a reality TV competition. She, along with D’Ambria Jacobs and Nadia Ahmed, are competing in the new season of The Great Food Truck Race on the Food Network. Hosted by Tyler Florence and shot in Alaska, Buard and team Tasty Balls will compete in a series of challenges during the six-episode season.

“Alaska is the most magnificent and most challenging location yet for The Great Food Truck Race,” Food Network president Courtney White said in a release. “Cooking talent and selling strategies are not enough to make it, this time teams also have to battle the raw Alaskan elements in each and every challenge.”

The show premiers at 9 pm on Sunday, March 7 and will air through its season finale on Sunday, April 11. Tune in to see if the Houston-based team takes home the $50,000 grand prize.