Mexican-inspired popsicle shop celebrates Sugar Land grand opening with massive giveaways

A Mexican popsicle shop with locations in South Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina will make its Texas debut next week. Morelia Gourmet Paletas will open in Sugar Land Town Square (16155 City Walk) on Friday, January 28, at 1 pm.

Made from fresh fruit and other high quality ingredients like Belgian chocolate and Sicilian pistachios, Morelia's paletas are larger than typical American popsicles. Most are based on fruit flavors like pineapple-mint, strawberry, and mango, but the company also offers options such as a cookies and cream flavor made with Oreo cookies, chocolate fudge brownie, and dulche de dulche for those who want something different. All popsicles are certified kosher by Kosher Miami.

Choosing a paletas' flavor is only the first step in the ordering process. Customers then have the option to dip the popsicle in white or dark chocolate, hazelnut, or others. Finally, each popsicle can be topped with treats such as peanuts, almonds, sprinkles, and more.

So far, the formula is working. Name for the capital city of the State of Michoacán in Mexico (where paletas are said to have first been created), Morelia has grown to nine locations in South Florida, six in the Dominican Republic, two in Mexico, and one in Charlotte. Assuming the Sugar Land location is greeted with similar fervor, more Houston-area stores will follow in the months to come.

To celebrate its grand opening, Morelia plans to give away over 1,000 popsicles on both Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 (toppings and dips are regular price). See this Eventbrite page for details and sign up information.