New year, new drink — that's how the saying goes, right? It does for Bud Light, which is starting the new year off right by introducing its Seltzer Hard Soda, a drink with the light, refreshing taste (and stats!) of Bud Light Seltzer but with a "pop" of soda flavor.

Available in a 12-can variety pack that contains the flavors Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda, and Citrus Soda, this on-the-go refreshment is the best of both worlds.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda is a seltzer at heart — AKA it has the stats and sessionability of Bud Light Seltzer — but brings the bold taste of soda with zero sugar. That's right: Zero. Sugar.

Plus, it's naturally flavored, gluten-free, and clocks in at only 100 calories per 12 ounces.

If you're thinking this all sounds great but want to file it away for future sunny summer days, know that Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda is great for any time you're looking for bold, bubbly soda flavor. Weekend brunch? Check. Watching sports? Check. A day that ends in "Y"? Definitely check.

The Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda flavors are a vibrant addition to the Classics, Retro, and Sours seltzer flavors already available.