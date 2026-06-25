Elegant Exclusivity
The Langley brings ultra-luxe high-rise living to Houston
A new boutique high-rise developed by StreetLights Residential and Hunt Real Estate is redefining what it means to live at the pinnacle of sophistication.
At The Langley, residents experience the space, privacy, and craftsmanship of a custom estate, paired with the convenience of full-service amenities and a lock-and-leave lifestyle.
According to Corey Lipscomb, lead leasing agent for The Langley with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, this combination is what sets the building apart. “Residents gain the scale and quality of a custom home, without the responsibilities of maintenance, property taxes, or condo association fees,” he says.
Photo by Cole Horchler
Estate-scale residences in the sky
The Langley offers just 134 homes, with no more than eight per floor, ensuring an atmosphere of exclusivity. Each two or three-bedroom residence spans 2,165 to 3,407 square feet, featuring 10-foot ceilings, 8-foot solid-wood doors, and wide-plank hardwood oak flooring. These elements create an immediate sense of openness and sophistication, while thoughtful details such as formal entry foyers with powder rooms, spacious walk-in closets, and private balconies add both elegance and functionality.
Lipscomb notes that the building’s design maximizes corner exposures and glass frontage, resulting in floorplans that feel more like single-family homes than traditional apartments. With features like service kitchens, home offices, and dedicated laundry rooms, The Langley delivers a true boutique experience, where quiet corridors and minimal elevator wait times foster a refined sense of community.
Kitchens and primary suites designed for luxury
The kitchens at The Langley are a blend of precision and elegance. Equipped with Wolf gas ranges, panel-front GE appliances, and quartzite countertops with waterfall edges, they cater to both culinary enthusiasts and effortless entertainers. The oversized kitchen island, complete with trash and recycling pullouts, serves as the centerpiece, framed by soft pendant lighting and ample seating.
Photo by Cole Horchler
"Everything at the Langley starts with the scale of the space," says Lipscomb. "The large windows and 10-foot tray ceiling in the primary bedroom bring an immediate sense of grandeur. The quality of the finishes is unmatched in high-rise living, from the cabinetry, tile, stone, and brass accents to the oversized shower and soaking tub."
Amenities for effortless living
The Langley’s canopy-level amenity deck is a private retreat, offering a resort-style pool with cabanas, fireplaces, and grill stations, as well as a pizza oven and landscaped paseos.
Inside, a state-of-the-art fitness center with an outdoor yoga area and coffee service supports wellness and relaxation. For entertaining, residents have access to sophisticated lounges, a catering kitchen, and private dining spaces. Pet owners benefit from an outdoor dog run, indoor relief areas, and an in-house pet spa.
Photo by Cole Horchler
“Every element of life at The Langley is composed with intention, from the moment residents step through the formal motor court to the seamless service that shapes each day," says Lipscomb. "Imagine a valet attuned to your schedule, a concierge who anticipates your preferences, and a hospitality team that curates every detail, from private poolside moments to quiet library retreats and intimate gatherings in the dining room. Whether enjoying a peaceful escape or hosting guests, The Langley elevates the everyday.”
24/7 service and security
The Langley’s 24/7 valet and concierge services ensure residents’ needs are met with discretion. Whether coordinating deliveries, securing reservations, or arranging events, the team creates a resort-inspired lifestyle. Security is prioritized with on-site staff, secure keyless entry, and controlled elevators, while guest access is managed with care to maintain privacy.
A prime location with cultural proximity
"Set in Southampton, one of Houston's most historical and coveted neighborhoods, The Langley is at the city's cultural epicenter," Lipscomb says. "In the middle of the Museum District, with Rice University and the Medical Center minutes away, The Langley offers residents access to world-class institutions while simultaneously cultivating a small-town feel with oak-lined residential streets and local shops and restaurants just steps away. "
A legacy of luxury
With its estate-scale residences, world-class amenities, and unparalleled service, The Langley establishes a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living in Houston. For those seeking an extraordinary lifestyle, it represents a unique opportunity to experience the best of the city.
To learn more or schedule a private tour, visit thelangleyhouston.com.