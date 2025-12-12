Your Expert Guide
Stablewood: Security + beauty adjacent to The Houstonian
Few real estate agents know a neighborhood as well as Martha Adger knows Stablewood. She was hired by the developers to market the subdivision at its start, and personally sold every lot — and the majority of all the spec homes — during that 12-year period.
"This is an area unlike any other for all that it provides homeowners," Adger says. "It has private streets and is guarded 24/7. It is in the superior Spring Branch ISD. And it is adjacent to The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa — there is even a private gate for Houstonian members."
The native Houstonian, who has worked for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty in New York City as well as in Houston, puts her nearly five decades of real estate experience to use for her clients here in Houston.
"There are families whose children have grown up in Stablewood, and now those children are Stablewood owners themselves," she says.
Adger offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Stablewood. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
It doesn't get more cozy than Etoile in Uptown Park, which offers modern French fare in a comfortable European farmhouse setting.
The Annie Cafe & Bar is in the center of the Galleria area with inspired cuisine from the Southwest. Original executive chef Robert del Grande and current chef Lulzim “Luigi” Shimaj create menus with Texas-infused flavors that have become a local favorite of Houstonians.
Bari Ristorante is a River Oaks spot that offers classic dishes from Milan, Rome, and other regions of Italy. When the weather is nice, outdoor patio seating is the most coveted spot in town.
Where to play
Memorial Park is Houston's largest urban greenspace, presenting 1,466 acres to enjoy recreation, golf, running, and swimming.
What to see
It's only a quick 15-minute drive to the Museum District, where you'll find the Museum of Fine Arts, The Glassell School of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art, Jones Hall, Hobby Center, and the Houston Zoo.
Where to live
Homes in Stablewood range from 4,500 to more than 20,000 square feet, and typically cost between $2.5 million to $10 million.
You'll see both traditional and modern styles, with nearly all homes sporting a water feature and/or swimming pool. Since all the homes were built after 1990, many of the primary bedroom suites are on the ground level.
