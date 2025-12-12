Your Expert Guide
Montrose: Vibrant, diverse, and walkable historic charm in the heart of Houston
Realtor William Finnorn didn’t have to look far to find his favorite Houston neighborhood — he already lives in it. A Montrose resident for six years, he owns a condo in one of the area’s high-rises and has spent nearly a decade helping clients put down roots just blocks from his own.
Finnorn, a native Houstonian, started his real estate career while still in college. More than a decade later, he’s built a business centered on the neighborhoods inside the Loop, with Montrose at the top of the list.
“From the beginning, the neighborhood felt like a natural fit for my business because it captures everything I value about Houston,” he says. “It’s culturally rich, architecturally interesting, and puts Houston’s best restaurants, galleries, and parks right at your doorstep. It's also full of people who appreciate design and individuality.”
He’s drawn to the contrast that defines the area: “Montrose balances historic bungalows with modern architecture, creative energy with a sense of community, and a lifestyle that always feels current,” he says. “It’s where my clients and I share a genuine appreciation for homes that have both story and soul, which is what makes selling and living here so rewarding.”
When he talks about the neighborhood, the details come quickly: "Give me wood floors, vintage details, and a big oak tree out front, and I am happy."
Finnorn has been with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for almost five years and has earned recognition including HAR’s 20 Under 40 Rising Stars, the Sotheby’s International Realty Rising Star Award, and the firm’s Circle of Excellence.
But for him, the work always comes back to connection. “Montrose is where my personal and professional worlds overlap,” he says. “It’s home, it’s community, and it’s the lifestyle I love helping my clients discover for themselves.”
Montrose’s spirit of generosity shines through its beloved thrift and resale shops, each supporting the community in its own way. From Out of the Closet, which supports HIV and AIDS programs, to the Catholic Women’s Guild and the Guild Shop, “each reflects the neighborhood’s generosity and eclectic charm,” he says.
Finnorn offered up a few of his personal favorites about life in Montrose. Here's his guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
For pizza that surprises, head to Rosie Cannonball on Westheimer. Their “Southern Smoke” collaboration with Turkey and the Wolf from New Orleans features American cheese, bologna, iceberg lettuce, mustard, mayo, and shoestring potatoes. The blistered beans are another favorite, and the restaurant’s energy always feels lively and creative.
For an elevated night out, the group behind Rosie also runs March, a stunning tasting menu restaurant with a Michelin award that is ideal for special occasions. The Marigold Club is another elegant choice for a cocktail, tea service, or fried chicken dinner. Both have a polished but welcoming atmosphere.
"Nono’s Pizza is my go-to for casual evenings, and I always order the kale salad alongside my pizza," Finnorn shares. "And the burger at Toasted Coconut is unexpectedly one of the best in Houston."
Roost on Fairview is a cozy, under-the-radar gem, and La Guadalupana and La Mexicana both serve excellent breakfast tacos. La Tapatia on Richmond is perfect for a late-night bite — open until 1 am! The Taco Stand, from the team behind The Burger Joint, is a welcome newcomer.
For sushi, Katami is the new neighborhood favorite. "I also love Café Ginger for Sunday Chinese food, Mala Sichuan on Westheimer for something spicier, and Okto for Mediterranean-inspired dishes."
To drink, Anvil offers some of the city’s best craft cocktails. The bars at both La Colombe d’Or and the Saint Augustine Hotel are perfect for a refined cocktail in an artful setting. For something more playful, Michael’s Outpost has piano sing-alongs and early drag shows. Postino Wine Bar is a favorite of Finnorn's for a relaxed glass of wine.
"I am also looking forward to Chroma, which will soon take over the former Bistro Menil space," he says.
Where to play
"Living in Montrose means you are surrounded by green spaces and culture," says Finnorn. "My favorite place to unwind is the Menil campus. You can picnic on the lawn, enjoy a sound bath, take a yoga class, or simply relax under the oaks. The atmosphere feels peaceful and inspiring at the same time."
The campus also includes the Broken Obelisk sculpture, which has become a quiet landmark in its own right. After visiting, Finnorn often stops by the Saint Augustine Hotel’s lobby bar for a cocktail or to check out 93 Till, a nearby vinyl record bar with a laid-back vibe.
"Buffalo Bayou Park in North Montrose is a great visit, and Cherryhurst Park has a newly refinished tennis court, a playground, and a friendly community feel. Mandell Park is another beautiful pocket with native plants and shaded benches. Hermann Park is just minutes away and offers everything from the Houston Zoo to Miller Outdoor Theatre, where you can enjoy symphony or ballet performances under the stars.
"Whether you want to be social or simply recharge, Montrose makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors without ever leaving the neighborhood," Finnorn says.
What to see
"Montrose is at the center of Houston’s creative pulse," he says. "I love the Cy Twombly Gallery and Rothko Chapel, as well as the Cullen Sculpture Garden and Twilight Epiphany Skyspace at Rice University."
Stages Theatre produces wonderful shows year-round, and if you are a donor, you can enjoy the Lancaster Lounge with friends before curtain time.
Montrose is also home to smaller galleries like ELLIO Fine Art Gallery and galleries at 4411 Montrose Boulevard, which include the Barbara Davis Gallery. Every corner offers something interesting, whether it is a pop-up, a local show, or a quiet garden you have never noticed before.
Where to live
Montrose offers one of the most eclectic mixes of architecture in the city. If you do not need a large amount of space, a classic Montrose bungalow is hard to beat, Finnorn says: "They are timeless, full of charm, and hold their value incredibly well."
The bungalows in Cherryhurst are especially sought after and tend to sell within days. "I sold one on California Street earlier this year that was beautifully redone and moved quickly. Buyers are drawn to the craftsmanship, cozy scale, and architectural character that define these early homes.
The home at 1710 California St. was a 1920s bungalow with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and classic Craftsman architecture complemented by thoughtful updates throughout. Finnorn says they received multiple offers within days and ultimately closed above the asking price in summer 2025. This home was a perfect example of why Montrose bungalows continue to hold their value.
"In neighborhoods like Cherryhurst, Mandell Place, and Winlow Place, you will find these historic bungalows alongside larger new-construction homes. The styles range from traditional to contemporary, but front porches and shaded sidewalks remain the common thread. The mature oak trees give these streets a sense of community that is rare in Houston."
For those who prefer a vertical lifestyle, Montrose also offers several high-rise and mid-rise options, including the Parc IV and Parc V buildings on Montrose Boulevard. These properties combine cool architecture with convenience and skyline views. Whether you are drawn to a century-old bungalow or a sleek condo, every pocket of Montrose offers a sense of place, personality, and connection to the city’s cultural energy.
"As both a resident and a Realtor, I understand what makes Montrose so desirable and how to help clients experience that lifestyle for themselves," Finnorn says. "Whether it is recommending a restaurant, finding the right home, or connecting someone to a trusted local contact, I enjoy being a resource. I know this neighborhood, its rhythm, and its people, and I take pride in being the go-to person for all things Montrose."
