Memorial City developer acquires all of CityCentre's retail properties
One of Houston’s premier shopping and dining destinations has a new owner. Houston-based real estate developer MetroNational has acquired the retail portions of CityCentre from Midway, which is also a Houston-based real estate developer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Notably, the deal includes an over 300,000-square-foot property that’s home to more than 20 restaurants — ranging from casual concepts such as Hopdoddy, Grimaldi’s, and Bellagreen to more upscale options such as Daily Gather, the Capital Grille, North Italia, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood — as well as retailers such as Kendra Scott, Sur la Table, and Warby Parker. It also includes entertainment destinations such as movie theater Star Cinema Grill and upscale bowling concept Bowl & Barrel.
However, the deal does not include The Moran hotel or CityCentre’s office buildings or apartments. Midway will retain ownership of those properties.
Since MetroNational also owns the 300-acre Memorial City complex, its holdings now consist of several large tracts that run along the south side of I-10 from Bunker Hill Road to the Sam Houston Tollway, including Memorial City Mall, Gateway Memorial City, Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, and Memorial Hermann Tower. Earlier this year, MetroNational added the 15-story office tower at 990 Town & Country Boulevard. It also has holdings north of I-10, including Greenside, a new project that will transform former industry buildings into retail and dining spaces. In total, it owns more than 10 million square feet of commercial real estate.
“For the last 15 years, we have watched and admired how well Brad Freels and Midway have enhanced the customer experience with the CityCentre offering,” MetroNational CEO Jason Johnson said in a statement. “We believe CityCentre is a legacy asset that will perform for many more decades. Together, Memorial City and CityCentre expand the footprint of premier amenities, supporting our vision for a ‘city within the city.’ This transaction not only enhances our portfolio but also underscores a long-term commitment to positioning Memorial as one of Houston’s most dynamic business and leisure destinations.”
Just as it did for Greenside, MetroNational is working with Houston’s Radom Capital to “reimagine and elevate the retail experience at CityCentre,” according to press materials. Radom is known for developing a number of mixed-use developments, including MKT Heights, the Montrose Collective, and the historic Tower Theater complex and adjacent buildings on lower Westheimer.
“We are proud to partner with MetroNational and CityCentre on this exciting opportunity,” added Steve Radom, managing principal of Radom Capital. “Their vision for vibrant, connected destinations aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering best-in class spaces that bring people together.”