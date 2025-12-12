Your Expert Guide
The City of West University Place is a small town with a big heart. Established in 1924, West University Place has evolved into a neighborhood that continues to be one of the most loved areas in Houston. Its prime location, offering proximity to the Medical Center, downtown, museums, parks, restaurants, top-rated schools, and Rice Village, has contributed to a consistent increase in property values.
Kasteena Parikh is genuinely passionate about West University Place. Having lived in the area since 1998, and worked in real estate there for over 20 years, she knows the community inside and out. As a proud Houston native and real estate expert, her mission is to go above and beyond for her clients, anticipate their needs, be responsive, deliver on promises, and provide best-in-class service.
"The small-town feel and city services drew me to the area," she says. "We have our own police and fire departments. I know my mayor and city manager. The beauty, safe community, central location, elementary school, parks, and green space make West University Place unique."
Kasteena also notes that the location can't be beat. She can drive to a Rockets game at the Toyota Center, a Texans football game at NRG Stadium, and go see Astros baseball at Minute Maid Park — all without getting on the freeway.
When Kasteena's not working and providing the best possible service to her clients, you can find her trying new coffee shops and restaurants. Her family loves taking their dog to Memorial Park and eating at Vibrant. From exploring Houston's hidden gems to cheering on her favorite sports teams, there's never a dull moment.
Kasteena shared a few more of her personal favorites about life in West University Place. Here's her guide:
Where to eat & drink
"Tiny's No. 5 is one of my favorite brunch, lunch, and dinner spots," she says. "The food is delicious and it has relaxed vibe. It's a beautiful place to catch up with family and friends. Be sure you get a chocolate chip cookie!"
The most popular coffee spot in West U is the walk-up coffee shop and bakery Milk and Cookies. "I love their matcha with house-made almond milk," Kasteena says.
Another excellent coffee place is Cavo Coffee, owned by local Michael Caplan, which specializes in siphon-made drinks and features a full range of coffee and espresso with beans roasted in-house. Enjoy a latte, cold-brew drip tower, or Vietnamese-style cold brew alongside a quiche, ham and brie sandwiches, or baked treats like chocolate croissants and apple tarts. Cavo is perfect for relaxing with friends over coffee and electronic tunes.
The restaurant El Meson has served its signature Cuban cuisine in the Rice Village shopping district near Houston's Rice University for over four decades. Chef Pedro's menu blends Spanish and Cuban influences, and you'll often see him there talking with the guests. "My husband and I love splitting the Tex-Mex dinner," Kasteena says.
For fantastic Italian, Coppa Osteria blends food and lifestyle with craft cocktails and a rich wine list to complement its cuisine. Popular dishes include Neapolitan-style pizzas ("I love the Coppa Pepperoni") and the signature spaghetti carbonara. With a lively bar, cooking classes, and a spacious outdoor patio, it's the ideal spot for an intimate evening with family and friends.
Sixty Vines brings together excellent food, wine, and company for unforgettable moments. Known as "the winemaker's restaurant," it offers wine country-inspired cuisine with 60 wines on tap. Enjoy a culinary adventure with dishes and pours tailored to your palate. It's also another great spot to savor a delicious wood-fired pizza!
"As a child, I was always excited to go to the 'railroad car' restaurant, Goode Company Seafood," says Kasteena. "Now, I get just as much joy bringing my own family and friends. The atmosphere, decor, and food have remained wonderfully unchanged. Take advantage of the oyster bar, offering Gulf shellfish, specialty cocktails, and Southern charm."
Since opening in April 2024, residents have loved Maximo. It pays homage to Mexican and Texan heritage cooking and the Gulf Coast region. The menu is a well-honed list created with farm-forward ingredients culled from local producers. Also, enjoy outdoor dining on Maximo's pet-friendly covered patio, a 35-seat space that elegantly reflects midcentury modern Mexican design. "I love that they are now serving brunch daily," she says.
Established in 1945, The Marquis II is the perfect spot to catch a game or enjoy happy hour with craft beers and specialty cocktails. "I came here all the time in college," Kasteena says. "The real draw was the famous Texas Tea, offered in 13 flavors. The building was once a donut shop and later a gentlemen's club. During a renovation, a painting from The Bunny Club was found, and is now proudly displayed on the wall."
Her last recommendation is Norigami. "This restaurant has one of the best hand rolls in Houston! It's a beautiful atmosphere with a speakeasy bar, flavorful food, and good drinks. I loved the spicy scallops, ceviche, spicy tuna roll, and salmon sashimi."
A thoughtfully curated Italian market, café, and bottle shop, Mercato & Company offers a dynamic space where neighbors and visitors alike can connect over exceptional Italian.
Mercato & Company also brings a touch of European lifestyle to West University with its curated home goods, thoughtful gifts, and standout feature: Ella Coffee, an authentic Italian coffee experience right inside the store. Residents can browse unique, locally sourced items while sipping a perfectly pulled espresso or creamy cappuccino. The shop’s emphasis on craftsmanship and small makers mirrors West U’s appreciation for quality and connection.
Where to play
Black Swan offers donation-based yoga classes, where you can drop in without signing up in advance. "You simply donate whatever feels right, with no hidden fees — just yoga, accessible to everyone."
Mōtiv Fitness is a community of eight women-owned fitness studios designed to celebrate, challenge, and motivate clients as they achieve their personal fitness goals. Offering a wide range of classes, including barre, cycling, yoga, and more, Mōtiv Fitness Studios serves people of all ages, abilities, and skill levels and provides a welcoming environment for all.
Colonial Pool is a neighborhood favorite water park for toddlers and teens. The older kids have a water slide, rock climbing wall, and two basketball goals, while a section for toddlers has water guns, slides, and a jungle gym. Colonial Park is adjacent to the pool and has shaded play areas, tennis courts, sand volleyball, playgrounds, a walking track, and an open field. Kasteena says another hidden gem in the community is the year-round heated pool at the West University Recreation Center.
Palace Social in Houston is a fun spot for family entertainment. With 30,000 square feet of activities, it offers bowling, arcade games, virtual reality, a sports-filled dining area, and more.
Avenue Fitness is a studio that offers personal training. "I've been going to my amazing trainer, Blake Judice, for the past 15-plus years, even though I still try to come up with excuses not to go!"
What to see
Near West University Place is Rice Village, an eclectic mix of boutiques and award-winning restaurants — more than 300 restaurants in a 16-block area. It has been one of Houston's oldest and best-loved shopping destinations since the 1930s.
After having a delicious meal, head to Under the Volcano or The Big Easy for live music performances. Under the Volcano, a bar and restaurant with over 30 years of history, hosts live music every Wednesday. The Big Easy is a lively blues and zydeco club that offers blues several nights a week. Their online music calendar makes choosing the perfect band for your night out simple.
Another favorite place is the Main Street Theater. It's a nonprofit organization that offers stage performances and educational camps year-round, and has been a staple of the community theater scene since 1975.
And then just a quick bike ride from West U is Hermann Park, named one of America's great public spaces by the American Planning Association.
Where to live
West University Place is known for its diverse range of architectural styles. "We have tree-lined streets with bungalows, remodeled homes, and an abundance of beautiful new and recent construction," Kasteena says. "Contemporary, Tudor, Georgian, New Orleans, and French-designed homes 'end harmoniously' in the neighborhood."
Kasteena has represented multiple award-winning builders, including Covington Builders, Frankel Design Build, Kamran Custom Homes, and SJS Development Group.
A current listing of hers, 6403 Buffalo Speedway, is the most expensive home in West U, at nearly $7 million. And it earns every penny as an entertainer's dream, from the welcoming center island in the kitchen to the backyard's tranquil heated pool. The primary suite not only has its own gas fireplace, but also a private balcony and a bathroom that rivals a high-end spa. A three-car garage, junior suite on the main floor, and an elevator complete the listing.
A significant sale of Kasteena's is 6401 Brompton St., a corner property built by Classic American Homes that sports all the bells and whistles: an outdoor oasis with summer kitchen, two primary suite closets, Creston automation, and a wet bar inside with seating, two beverage fridges, and wine storage.
Kasteena was also fortunate to represent NFL player Randall Cobb when he sold his West University residence at 2615 Barbara Lane.
"This customized home was featured in Architectural Digest and built by Covington Builders," she says. "It is an excellent example of a home on an expansive lot with a stunning indoor-outdoor living space, open-concept kitchen with bar, room for a pool, and a large first-floor guest suite that can serve as a multi-use space."
The home is just blocks from Rice Village and has an elegant, timeless white brick façade with a modern flair.
"Kasteena was very professional and provided me with all the necessary information we needed to make the best choices," says Cobb. "She was responsive and communicated with me through every showing until the closing. I highly recommend her."
