sweat it all out
24-hour gym known for hot workouts coming to new Fifth Ward development
The East Rivercomplex is growing again. The high-end, mixed-use development along Buffalo Bayou in Houston's Fifth Ward will soon become the home base to restaurants, a wine bar, and a host of other businesses. Now, it's announced that HOTWORX, a 24-hour fitness studio, will soon be joining its ranks.
The workout spot will lease 1,700-square-feet on the ground floor of East River's parking garage. It is slated to open later this year, according to a release.
HOTWORX provides its members 24-hour access to virtually instructed workouts within infrared sauna environments, which integrates heat, infrared energy, and exercise to provide an efficient workout experience. The studio offers semi-private, seven-by-nine-foot infrared saunas, optimizing the absorption of infrared radiant energy, which is beneficial for the body’s regenerative processes, according to information from HOTWORX. Workouts range from 15 to 30 minutes, and offer programs like hot yoga, Pilates, barre, cycle, and HIIT, led by virtual instructors specialized in each discipline. There will also include the FX Zone, a space equipped with weights, bands, ropes, and other tools for functional training exercises.
The studio will offer a range of membership options. The facility will be staffed during normal business hours and open 24 hours a day, with app-based and personal safety devices for access control and medical emergencies.
"We are excited to welcome HOTWORX to East River," said Laura Harness, senior director of retail leasing at Parkway, a retail development firm that's managing East River. "Their commitment to health and wellness aligns perfectly with our vision. We believe HOTWORX will be a significant addition, enhancing the lifestyle and wellness options available to our residents and visitors."
Construction on East River’s first phase is complete, which means that Houstonians can expect some of the businesses that have leased space at the property to open soon. They include:
- La Cantina by La Calle Tacos, a bar and restaurant from the growing local taqueria chain
- Kyuramen, a second Houston-area location of the global ramen restaurant
- City Cellars HTX, the wine bar and restaurant that originally operated in the Museum District
- Lick Honest Ice Creams, the Austin-based scoop shop known for using Texas ingredients
The project is also home to East River 9, a par-three golf course, and Riverhouse Houston, a family-friendly restaurant, both of which opened in 2022. A group of 1,500-square-foot storefronts are being offered to existing, Fifth Ward-based businesses at a discounted lease rate.