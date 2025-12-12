Your Expert Guide
Garden Oaks + Oak Forest: The best-kept secret near the Loop
---
Real estate agent Mark Fontenot has been living in the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest area for nearly a decade, and he loves showing it off to prospective buyers.
And it appears they're listening — property values here have continued to rise at a healthy pace as word gets out about the schools, oak-canopied streets, and the ease of getting to and from downtown, the Med Center, and Galleria area.
"There is a lot we love," Fontenot shares. “You get the neighborhood feel but proximity to the city, charming ranch-style homes mixed with new construction, sidewalks and cul-de-sacs, and the parks, restaurants, and social spaces that promote being outdoors. The 60-plus-year oak trees also add to the appeal."
He points out that many great restaurants and amenities are coming north of the Heights and into the neighborhood, helping to draw more attention to this"known but underrated" neighborhood. Fontenot, an LSU alum whose family has deep Louisiana roots, grew up in Houston and enjoys helping others make the Bayou City home.
"Many first-time homebuyers can’t afford true Heights property but want to stay near its social hot spots," he says. "I recommend Garden Oaks or Oak Forest because they can get a home with a backyard, don’t have to settle for a three-to-four-story patio home, and can still be five to ten minutes from the center of the Heights."
Fontenot offered up a few of his personal favorites about life in Oak Forest. Here's his guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
No matter what you're in the mood for, you can find it here: Gatlin's BBQ, Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers, LuLoo’s Day & Night, Ploughman's Deli, Valencia'sTex-Mex Garage, Plonk! Bistro, Cottonwood, Walking Stick Brewing Company, D'Alba, Slowpokes, and The Station at Smokey Oaks, to name a few.
Don’t sleep on the Taqueria Mi Leo food truck at the Mr. Foodmart, on the corner of 43rd and Glebe, says Fontenot — it's a hidden gem for breakfast tacos, but note that it's cash only.
Where to play
Spend an afternoon at Stomping Grounds, where you can shop, drink, and dine surrounded by 8,000 square feet of fenced turf green space.
To truly get back to nature, head to Oak Forest Park or TC Jester Park, the latter of which includes connection to the hike and bike trail that runs through the Heights and into downtown, plus a disc golf course.
Where to live
The large majority of Garden Oaks and Oak Forest were 1960s ranch-style homes, meaning one-story floorplans that are more linear and open. However, in the last handful of years, Fontenot says new construction has taken over.
"In general, the average lot size is larger and less expensive North of 610," he says. “What I’m noticing is that the new construction is happening where wood-siding ranch homes once stood but the brick ranch-style homes are being gutted, possibly added on to, and remodeled. Personally, I like the variety because it caters to those with growing families who want bigger homes with modern efficiencies and those who prefer to preserve the older charm of the neighborhood."
Fontenot also points out that most of Garden Oaks and Oak Forest is not in a floodplain, so there is more peace of mind in buying or building on slab construction here, along with the conveniences of being close to the city.
---
