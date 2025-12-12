Your Expert Guide
Briargrove Park: Ideal suburban living just east of Houston's city center
Growing up in Briargrove Park isn’t just part of Mark Maniha’s story — it is the story.
“I have lived in Briargrove Park since I was literally six weeks old,” he says. His grandparents moved in back in 1964; his parents followed a year later. Maniha grew up in two different homes in the neighborhood, and today he lives in his grandparents’ original house. Aside from college and a brief stint afterward, he has always lived in Briargrove Park.
His real estate career naturally grew out of that connection. Maniha began listing and selling in Briargrove Park in 1989, and in 2026 he’ll begin his 37th year as a full-time Realtor. “I’ve had the distinct pleasure of experiencing Briargrove Park as a child, a teen, a youth, an adult, and as a neighborhood Realtor,” he says. “Nothing gives me more pleasure than to be able to market or sell in this lovely neighborhood that has been such a part of my life.”
Maniha describes Briargrove Park as “an excellent family neighborhood” that also welcomes professional couples, singles, empty nesters, and seniors — a balanced community mix that has remained consistent for decades.
And although Houston has rapidly expanded around it, Briargrove Park has held onto its identity. The neighborhood once sat on the outskirts of the city, surrounded by ranch land and a blinking yellow light at its entrance. Today, it’s minutes from Beltway 8, the Westpark Tollway, major retail districts, restaurants, and the Memorial City Medical Center.
“Where Briargrove Park began so far west of Houston, it is now located just to the east of what is considered the epicenter of the city,” Maniha says.
Maniha shared a few of his personal favorites about life in Briargrove Park. Here's his guide:
Where to eat & drink
Maniha notes that one of the neighborhood’s major perks is the incredible food scene that surrounds it. Just to the west on Briar Forest, residents enjoy local favorites like Taco Moderno for Mexican dishes and Palazzo’s for classic Italian fare.
A short trip north brings you to Town & Country Village and CityCentre, where an extensive lineup of restaurants awaits, from Escalante’s and Shake Shack to McCormick & Schmick’s, Eddie V’s, Taste of Texas, Fleming’s, The Capital Grille, and The Henry. North Italia, Pappasito’s, Pappadeaux, Relish, Cyclone Anaya’s, Brenner’s Steakhouse, and Niko Niko’s round out the choices.
Heading south along Westheimer, the neighborhood is also close to Kasra for Mediterranean food, Fornos for Italian, and La Madeleine for a classic French bakery experience.
Where to play
Within the neighborhood, Maniha's first stop is always Francklow Park. Dedicated in the early 1980s and named for longtime Garden Club chair Mary Ann Francklow, the park has become a beloved gathering place. Its half-mile walking path, shaded green space, playground equipment, and picnic areas make it a favorite for daily exercise, dog walking, or simply enjoying the outdoors.
Just beyond the neighborhood, Terry Hershey Park offers an even more expansive escape with miles of tree-lined trails stretching all the way to Highway 6.
Nearby retail districts CityCentre, Town & Country Village, and Memorial City Mall offer plenty of opportunities for entertainment, shopping, and casual strolling.
Inside Briargrove Park itself, the Briargrove Park Center serves as a central hub for residents. The facility includes tennis courts, a gated card-access playground, a large swimming pool with a smaller children’s pool, and a clubhouse that anchors seasonal activities and community events.
What to see
Briargrove Park’s charm lies in its residential atmosphere, but Maniha emphasizes that the surrounding area offers plenty to explore.
The neighborhood is bordered by an impressive range of restaurants and is just minutes from Town & Country Village’s Queensbury Theatre, which presents professional productions.
Where to live
Briargrove Park is primarily made up of single-story homes built from the mid-1960s through the early 1970s. In the mid-1970s, several one-and-a-half-story homes were added, offering slightly larger footprints while maintaining the neighborhood’s cohesive look.
The original homes were built in a mix of traditional styles, including Colonial, English, and Georgian, along with midcentury modern and soft contemporary designs. Over the decades, most of these homes have been beautifully renovated rather than replaced, preserving the neighborhood’s character.
“The look and feel of the neighborhood has not drastically changed since the 1960s,” says Maniha The most dramatic change has been the towering canopy of mature trees, now more than half a century old, that have grown into shading the streets and giving the neighborhood a lush, established feel.
Generous lot sizes are another hallmark of Briargrove Park. With ample room for outdoor living, whether for pets, pools, children’s play areas, or entertaining, the neighborhood’s layout offers flexibility. Maniha adds that many buyers who come from multi-level homes ultimately choose Briargrove Park for the ease of its single-level floorplans.
“For all of its history, location, and charm, Briargrove Park really is the hidden gem," he says.
