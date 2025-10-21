artful apartments
330-unit luxury apartment building coming to former Disco Kroger site
A new luxury apartment building is coming to the site of the former “Disco Kroger” in Montrose. Groundbreaking has taken place for the building, which will be called the Artis Montrose.
Expected to cost $100 million, the 528,734-square-foot, seven-story building will be home to 330 units. Commercial development firm Southeastern, which acquired the property from Kroger in 2021, has retained Arch-Con Corporation to build the project. The name is a play on the phrase “Art is Montrose” and nods to the neighborhood’s history as a destination for creatives from all walks of life.
“Artis Montrose is in the center of one of Houston’s most desirable districts,” Southeastern vice president Mary Senn said in a statement. “The development’s name and design incorporate the site’s history and the neighborhood’s rich tapestry of culture and art.”
Residents will have access to a number of amenities, including a pet spa, office spaces, game and club room, and a fitness center. A podium deck on the third floor will offer a resort-style pool along with outdoor kitchens, a grilling areas, a zen garden, and fire pit.
“When Kroger approached us with this property, we saw it as an ideal development for our multifamily portfolio,” Senn added. “We pride ourselves on creating community with thoughtful design and resident events. Our signage, finishes, unit designs, and amenity usage are all carefully considered to ensure a harmonious living experience. We invest time and effort in our developments because we envision them as long-term investments that will benefit our residents. This commitment sets us apart and helps us retain our valued residents.”
Longtime Montrose residents will remember “Disco Kroger” for its 24-hour operation that attracted a diverse array of customers — from club goers to performers and residents looking for late night eats. Kroger closed the store in January 2021, stating that it had lost money for years.
Adding Artis Montrose will be the latest new project near the intersection of Montrose and Westheimer. Over the past years, the area has seen a number of changes, including the opening of the high-rise tower at La Colombe d’Or and the Montrose Collective mixed-use development. Construction has yet to begin on Starling, a mixed-use development on the site of the former Half Price Books property.