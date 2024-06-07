a very modern mansion
Tanglewood villa with Mediterranean flair hits the market for $2.9M
Mediterranean resort living might not be the first thing that comes to mind when the word "Tanglewood" is mentioned. But that's only because people may not have seen this beauty at 5007 Cedar Creek Drive. Tucked off of South Post Oak Lane, this 22-room modern mansion is in a gated community. It's listed for $2.9 million, represented by Sarah Ghandour and Bobby Yazdani of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.
It sits behind a gated enclave of just four homes with 24-hour video surveillance, four guest parking spots, a land bridge to shared green space, and wide paver driveways, evoking the charm of a European city. The secluded environment makes for a home that is both away from it all while being in the heart of the city.
With its six bedrooms, seven full baths, and an array of gathering spaces, this home is a showplace that's meant for living and entertaining. The chef's kitchen is equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Marble countertops, wood cabinetry, and tile accents are nods to the house's Mediterranean inspo. With an island and a breakfast nook, the kitchen can easily be the heart of this home, as friends and family linger while home chefs whip up culinary magic.
The second-floor primary suite has vaulted ceiling beams and a spa-like bathroom, along with two walk-in closets. An adjoining bedroom has been converted to an additional walk-in closet, giving fashion mavens all the space they need to house every outfit for every occasion.
The outdoor amenities are equally impressive. Lush gardens surround a summer kitchen. The rear patio overlooks the heated pool with lion head streamers, and a pavilion offers space for entertaining in style.
Impeccably designed by Castellanos Designs with exquisite ironwork, imported stone, multiple balconies, groin vault ceilings, a sweeping circular staircase, and arched doorways, 5007 Cedar Creek is an architectural masterpiece that will transport owners and guests alike to another world. Those seeking an oasis in the middle of the city — and with the necessary means — should fall in love with this home.