Sherwood Forest listing
$7.5M Houston estate has everything a modern Robin Hood could want
Tucked into a wooded oasis south of Memorial Drive sits 327 E. Friar Tuck Lane, a stunning retreat on nearly 1.75 acres that blends Texas Hill Country style with luxe living. Located in the luxurious Sherwood Forest neighborhood near Memorial Park, it’s on the market for $7.5 million and represented by Carol Wolfe and Sarah Herbek of Coldwell Banker Realty Houston.
A gated entrance opens onto a circular driveway that leads to this incredible home. Unfolding across approximately 8,400 square feet, the home contains six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. This residence is made for entertaining, with generous gathering spaces, a spacious kitchen and family room, three fireplaces, and a welcoming feel. An open-plan design extends from the living room through to the kitchen, passing through a dining room offering plenty of seating and a wooded view.
Rich details abound throughout this home, from the wood detailing, to the natural stone, and thoughtful craftsmanship, which contribute to its unique character. The first-floor primary suite has a spa-like bathroom and a sitting area overlooking the home’s lush acreage, which includes a canopy of mature trees. Taken together, this space gives a new definition of the term “owners' retreat.”
Also on the first floor are a guest bedroom and a separate staff quarters with its own entrance.
The beauty of the living and entertaining spaces extends outside where the outdoor kitchen overlooks the heated pool and the grounds. That’s only the beginning, as this home also has multiple covered patios and an outdoor fireplace, perfect features for year-round outdoor entertaining. Lush gardens and mature trees give the feeling of being miles away from the clang of city life.
The home also has an attached, four-car garage and a whole-house generator.
Close to the heart of Houston’s major employment and entertainment centers, 327 E. Friar Tuck Lane is an exceptional option for a wealthy buyer who wants privacy and luxury, while still having nearby access to all the conveniences Houston has to offer.