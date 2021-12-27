A resident of the River Oaks and West University communities for over 25 years, real estate agent Sherri Hughey is more than familiar with Houston's premier neighborhoods.

While she specializes in River Oaks, West University, Southside Place, Southampton, Southgate, Braeswood, and Bellaire, Sherri is very comfortable working in all areas of the city.

Though Sherri has been helping her clients buy and sell for the past decade, most recently with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, she also has a background in finance and accounting for the oil and gas industry. Her unique experience, combined with her strong work ethic and attention to detail, have consistently made her a top producer.

Sherri also understands the importance of giving back to her community — her past and present volunteer efforts include Episcopal High School, Lamar High School, River Oaks Baptist School, Zoo Friends, The National Charity League, The Houston Ballet Guild, West University Softball Association, Lamar Baseball Booster Club, and West University Little League.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Syracuse University and an MBA from Tulane University.

We chatted with Sherri to find out more about her work and what drives her.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Sherri Hughey: My family and my desire to set for them a great example of a strong work ethic and the importance of service to others.

CM: What’s one piece of advice you’d give to people looking for their dream home?

SH: Do your own research, but also obtain lots of input and hire an experienced and committed real estate professional to get the best result for you.

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

SH: Make certain you get maximum exposure with your marketing plan to get in front of the most buyers, and stage your home for maximum curb and interior appeal.

CM: Sum up Houston in three words.

SH: Dynamic, vibrant, cultural.

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

SH: Experience combined with a positive attitude and a ceaseless work ethic. Also getting clients the best value for their purchase or sale.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

SH: I have completed the Houston Marathon.

CM: Finish the sentence: "It's a good day when..."

SH: When I can make someone smile, and when my clients close on their dream home.

---

Learn more about Sherri Hughey here, or contact her at 713-858-7170 or sherri.hughey@sir.com.