2113 Keene St.

Houston, TX 77009

Neighborhood: Near Northside

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 1,492

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Price: $405,000

The lowdown: Looking for a walkable lifestyle? This modern bungalow in Near Northside puts you close to downtown, the Heights, White Oak Music Hall, Hardy Yards, and the hike and bike Trails on the Bayou.

Paying homage to the previous home, this 2018-built dwelling brings you into the 21st century with a simple and minimalist design. Features inside include vaulted ceilings in living area, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and 10-foot ceilings throughout. Outside, an expansive covered patio overlooks a grassy lawn with enough room to add a small pool.

Just a block from METRORail station, the home also offers easy access to Midtown, the Theatre District, Museum District, Hermann Park, Texas Medical Center, and the Houston Zoo.

---

This home is on the market with Jonathan Williamson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.